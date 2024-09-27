Belfast's iconic Thompson Dry Dock, known as the 'birthplace of Titanic', came alive with light and sound this September during an immersive production highlighting the city's maritime heritage. For the first time ever, the slipway hosted the 'Shadowdock' event as part of Belfast 2024, a year-long celebration focused on the themes of People, Place Planet. Hundreds of attendees embarked on an audio-visual journey, exploring the history, and the future, of Belfast in this inaugural cultural activation at the dock.

Shadowdock in Thompson Dry Dock, Belfast, as part of Belfast 2024. Pic Studio Kin

Constructed between 1903 and 1905, the Thompson Dry Dock in Belfast, Northern Ireland, played a pivotal role in the early 20th-century shipbuilding industry. As part of the expansion of Belfast's Harland Wolff Shipyard-one of the world's foremost shipyards at the time-the dock was designed to accommodate massive transatlantic liners, including the RMS Titanic and her sister ship, the RMS Olympic. Upon completion, it was the largest and most advanced dock of its kind. The Titanic was famously placed in the dry dock for fitting out and final touches before its ill-fated maiden voyage in 1912, earning the dock the title 'birthplace of the Titanic.'

Though no longer in use for shipbuilding after the 1960s, the dock has endured as a symbol of Belfast's rich industrial heritage. It has since become a key feature of the redeveloped Titanic Quarter, which celebrates the city's maritime legacy. The nearby Titanic Belfast museum further commemorates the shipyard and the Titanic's story, and the dock now serves as a popular tourist attraction as part of the Maritime Mile.

The Thompson Dry Dock remains a monument to Belfast's shipbuilding era and the craftsmanship that made Harland Wolff a global leader in the industry.

Created by designer Henry Sykes and Three's Theatre Company, the mesmerizing light show was produced by Conal Clapper and Alan Mooney. The show's enchanting soundscape, composed by award-winning composer Katie Richardson, added to the sensory experience.

"It's about looking at things from a different perspective and that is why we have two ways to view the show, Above and Below Deck," said Creative Director Harry Sykes. "You can view from the top of the dock, down at the lights and hear the enchanting soundscape with narration on speakers, or you can dive deeper into the story with headphones by descending 40 feet below sea level into the dock itself, and walking through the lights, creating shadows, in a fully immersive experience."

Gary Lightbody from The Lightbody Foundation added: "Shadowdock not only tells the story of the forgotten heritage of the amazing city of Belfast, but also asks questions about where it goes from here. We're proud to help give a platform to the local talent behind this experience and who doesn't love an outdoor show with a difference, and a stunning backdrop."

Belfast 2024, created through collaboration with the city's residents, workers, artists, and cultural organisations, offers a year-long program of cultural celebrations. The initiative is designed to build the city's creative capacity and deepen its understanding of identity, relationships, and its place in the world.

Shadowdock was commissioned by Belfast 2024 through Belfast City Council, with support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Lightbody Foundation, and Maritime Belfast Trust. Additional partners included Titanic Distillery, Catalyst, and Maritime Belfast Trust.

