Salt Life Brand Acquired by Iconix International Inc. in Partnership With the Hilco Consumer-Retail Group

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / Brand management company Iconix International Inc., in partnership with the Hilco Consumer-Retail Group (HCR), a global leader in retail monetization and financial services and trusted partner in the retail industry, acquired the popular active lifestyle brand, Salt Life. HCR is partnering with Iconix to transition the Salt Life brand towards a stronger focus on a wholesale and e-commerce business model, as Iconix and its network of best-in-class licensing partners, including Thread Collective, expand the brand globally.

Founded in 2003 in Jacksonville Beach, FL, Salt Life began as a simple graphic decal and has since evolved into a major brand that embodies a deep passion for the ocean and saltwater sports and has the loyalty of ocean enthusiasts worldwide. From offshore fishing and surfing to diving and paddleboarding, Salt Life's apparel and gear are designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the sea while effortlessly combining function with fashion. The brand remains and will continue to be dedicated to providing everything needed for a lifetime of adventures by the water.

By bringing Salt Life into its portfolio, Iconix plans to leverage its branded expertise and extensive global network to further elevate the brand. The acquisition also aligns with Iconix's strategy to expand into new verticals, including fishing and active watersports, hospitality, hardline home goods, and food & beverage, while extending Salt Life into additional product categories. While Thread Collective has been appointed as the new licensee for men's and women's apparel, Iconix is finalizing its core group of best-in-class licensees to rapidly scale the brand. This marks Iconix's second brand acquisition in a year as the company continues to explore further opportunities.

"The acquisition of the brand Salt Life represents an incredible opportunity for both Iconix and our partner Hilco, as well as for our licensing partners such as Thread Collective. It's also an incredible opportunity for the brand to serve its loyal existing and new customer base across the globe. Moreover, the brand aligns seamlessly with Iconix's investment criteria and ongoing strategic plan, and we are thrilled by the strong interest from our partners, which underscores the potential for rapid growth and scaling of Salt Life. The brand offers exceptional opportunities for global expansion, as well as substantial whitespace in the U.S. market. Welcome aboard, Salt Life!" - Bob Galvin, Chief Executive Officer, Iconix International Inc.

Iconix International Inc. owns, licenses, and markets a diversified portfolio of athletic, heritage and other consumer brands, including UMBRO®, PONY®, STARTER®, OCEAN PACIFIC®, DANSKIN®, LEE COOPER® and ECKO UNLTD. ®. In addition, Iconix provides brand management, licensing, and other advisory services to owners of brand IP on a global basis. The Company licenses its and third-party brands to a network of leading retailers, manufacturers and other operators that touch every major segment of retail distribution in both the U.S. and worldwide. Through its in-house business development, strategy, merchandising, advertising, and public relations departments, Iconix manages these brands to drive higher consumer awareness, broader commercial reach, and greater brand valuations.

Hilco Consumer - Retail is a trusted partner that delivers a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment solutions to help define and execute non-core strategic initiatives for our retail and consumer goods clients around the world. Leveraging knowledge gained over more than three decades, Hilco Consumer-Retail's activities fall into several principal categories including Virtual Store Management Technology, Capital Solutions, Inventory Solutions, Fixtures, Furniture and Equipment Monetization and M&A Facilitation. Hilco Consumer-Retail (https://hilcoglobal.com/companies/hilco-consumer-retail/) is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global. As a Hilco Global (https://hilcoglobal.com), the solutions we are able to provide can also extend to broader, holistic packages encompassing Real Estate, Intellectual Property, and other asset classes.

