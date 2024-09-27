AeroPress, Inc. Debuts Premium Glass & Metal Coffee Press

Iconic AeroPress 3-in-1 brewer of exceptionally smooth, full-bodied coffee reimagined in a stunning, handcrafted design for a premium brewing experience

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for USA National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, AeroPress , Inc., the maker of the iconic coffee press with more than 55,000 five-star reviews in over 60 countries, is unveiling the AeroPress Premium coffee press - a beautiful reimagining of the classic AeroPress design using high-end materials including handmade, double-walled borosilicate glass, stainless steel and aluminum. The AeroPress Premium features meticulously crafted components, including a stainless steel filter cap, scoop and stirrer, all designed with both performance and aesthetics in mind.

Fans have long been requesting a glass and metal AeroPress, and the AeroPress Premium delivers on this demand, while reflecting current trends in the coffee and housewares industry. The coffee world is seeing a shift toward space-saving profiles, convenient and fast brewing methods, and elevated kitchen coffee stations. The AeroPress Premium is compact, brews exceptional coffee in less than 2 minutes and comes with a level of craftsmanship rarely seen in manual coffee makers. It's a stunning centerpiece in any coffee lover's setup - whether at home or for café and restaurants serving coffee tableside. Further, AeroPress Premium arrives in an innovative and elegant hexagonal package designed to elevate the unboxing experience, setting the stage for a premium brewing ritual.

This launch also debuts the AeroPress Stainless Steel Organizer, a sleek and modern stand made from stainless steel and silicone, designed to neatly store the AeroPress Premium along with its accessories.

"AeroPress is an icon in the coffee world, and the AeroPress Premium is a tribute to our heritage while pushing forward with a new level of craftsmanship," said David Cole, CMO of AeroPress. "This isn't just about adding glass and metal - it's about creating a premium brewing experience. From the handmade, double-wall glass to the precisely engineered stainless steel filter cap, every detail was designed for performance, durability and beauty."

After nearly three years in development, AeroPress Premium introduces new materials to elevate the iconic press. The engineering required, backed by multiple global patent filings, introduces a groundbreaking, double-wall glass design that is open-ended on both sides. The visually stunning press offers an incredible tactile feel with subtle laser-etched branding that adds to its premium aesthetic.

"Launching the AeroPress Premium on National Coffee Day is significant for us as it celebrates a vast community of coffee growers, roasters, brewers and coffee enthusiasts, and the impact coffee makes on their lives," said AeroPress CEO Gerard Meyer. "The AeroPress brand was built by the community and we are lucky to have a commitment to our brand that is pretty much unprecedented, across any category."

To thank its fans, the brand is offering a one-day-only 20% discount on the AeroPress Premium when the product becomes available on National Coffee Day, Sept. 29, providing enthusiasts the perfect opportunity to enhance their brewing setup.

The AeroPress Premium retails for $149.95, while the AeroPress Stainless Steel Organizer retails for $99.95. The AeroPress Premium and AeroPress Stainless Steel Organizer will be available on Sunday, Sept. 29, on AeroPress.com and Williams-Sonoma.com, with additional retailers and international distribution rolling out over the coming months.

ABOUT AEROPRESS

AeroPress coffee makers give coffee lovers in 60+ countries the ability to brew their perfect cup anywhere, in under two minutes. The brand's patented 3-in-1 brew technology enables coffee lovers to enjoy a uniquely delicious cup of coffee with the full body of a French Press, the smoothness of a Pour-Over, the richness of Espresso and a quality of finish that lingers well after the last sip. With an iconic design and an unbelievably fast brewing process, AeroPress coffee makers are a fan-favorite among baristas, world coffee champions and the discerning everyday coffee drinker - and the 55K+ five-star online reviews speak for themselves. For more information about AeroPress, visit AeroPress.com or follow along on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube, Facebook , LinkedIn and Pinterest .

