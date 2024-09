The European Commission says only one member state, Denmark, has transposed provisions covering permissions for renewable energy projects into national law. It has launched infringement procedures on 26 other countries and has given a two-month deadline. The European Commission has sent a letter of formal notice to 26 of its member states for failing to transpose the provisions of its revised Renewable Energy Directive (RED) into national law. The revised RED entered into force in November 2023. It called for several provisions, including measures to simplify and accelerate permitting procedures ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...