CeCors, Inc.: VETCOMM Clarifies Position After Congressional Meetings: Advocating for Veteran-Centric Solutions in the Face of the Guard and PLUS Acts

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / CeCors, Inc. (the "Company" or "CEOS"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary VetComm, would like to clarify its stance following a week of pivotal discussions with key Congressional members from both sides of the aisle in Washington, D.C.

During these meetings, VetComm presented its perspective on both the Guard Act and the PLUS Act, emphasizing the importance of protecting veterans while ensuring that they have the freedom of choice in the services available to them. While our previous press release focused on the positive elements of the Guard Act, we want to make it clear that we are not advocating for a one-sided approach.

"We see ourselves as the middle ground between the Guard Act and the PLUS Act," stated Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm and Marine Corps veteran. "While the PLUS Act allows too much profit to be siphoned off by for-profit companies, the Guard Act, on the other hand, eliminates free enterprise and choice altogether. Veterans deserve the freedom to choose the best services for their needs, but it is crucial that they are not exploited by predatory companies. That is why we at VetComm ensure they receive a high standard of care and education through our services."

Monroe emphasized that even though VetComm is a for-profit entity, the company is seeking a veteran-centric, balanced solution. "The PLUS Act would protect our business, whereas the Guard Act might not, our priority is not just the survival of our company - it's ensuring that veterans come first."

In these meetings with lawmakers, VetComm advocated for a compromise that protects veterans' interests while maintaining a competitive, ethical landscape. "What we proposed was a system where veterans have a range of choices, but those choices don't include companies that exploit them. Freedom of choice should not mean freedom to prey on those who have served," Monroe explained.

As VetComm continues to expand its presence and deepen its engagement with the veteran community and shareholders, we are also proactively shaping the legislative landscape through these key Congressional meetings, positioning ourselves as a leader in the veteran services industry.

"VetComm's veterans and shareholders are at the forefront of every decision we make," said Monroe. "We will go the extra mile to ensure we are the premier organization in the veteran service space. We are committed to big initiatives over the balance of 2024, and we welcome all veterans, shareholders and those aligned with our mission to explore the opportunity to engage with VetComm and support our mission as we continue to grow."

At VetComm, we emphasize transparency, commitment to our mission, and sustainable, long-term growth - values that shareholders and the broader community can appreciate and support

About VETCOMM

VETCOMM's mission is to empower United States veterans by providing them with the education and resources they need to access the benefits they are entitled to but not presently receiving. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VetComm is dedicated to advocating for veterans and ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive after serving our country.

For more information, visit www.vetcomm.us.

About CeCors, Inc.

CeCors, Inc. is a diversified company focused on veteran support and wellness products. In 2023, CeCors acquired VETCOMM, a company dedicated to helping U.S. veterans access underutilized benefits and compensation. PsyKey, a CeCors subsidiary, specializes in premium functional mushroom coffee, offering products that promote wellness and enhance focus. Together, VetComm and PsyKey address the unique needs of veterans and civilians, leveraging their combined expertise to make a meaningful impact.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rafer Weigel

rafer@vetcomm.us

312-914-8690

For further information:

VETCOMM

Website: www.vetcomm.us

E-mail: info@vetcomm.us

Referral Program: www.vetcomm.us/referral-membership/

Publicly traded company (OTC PINK:CEOS)

