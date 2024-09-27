LaneInnovative, Inc.: LaneInnovative Celebrates 30 Years

VERO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / LaneInnovative Inc. is celebrating 30 years of business. September 1994, around the kitchen table, LaneLabs - USA, Inc., now LaneInnovative, Inc., was born, the brainchild of Andrew Lane and his father Doctor William Lane, PhD. Partnering with the best researchers and manufacturers from around the globe, they began developing innovative products to address the basic needs of our bodies. Whether building bone, relieving occasional constipation, strengthening immunity, or improving skin health and resilience, they were up to the task then and their mission lives on today.*

Andrew J Lane, Dr. Takuo Fujita, MD, Dr. William Lane, PhD.

For more of the story:

The Research & Researcher behind AAA Calcium and AdvaCal, one of LaneInnovatives core products: A Stimulating Interview with Dr. Takuo Fujita, MD laneinnovative.com/an-interview-with-takuo-fujita-m-d/

Helping the World Stay Regular Since 2001 laneinnovative.com/blog-h2go-from-laneinnovative-release/

The Proven Clinical Science Behind Toki - 2001 laneinnovative.com/blog_toki-collagen-release/

LaneInnovative takes great pride in improving their customers' quality of life through their product line, and customer service is a top priority too.

"The product is great, and the Company and customer service are even better! Thanks for doing business right … so few do."* - Scott M. Sunspot Customer

Their VIP program is also a testament to the importance of customer service. You can customize your interval, delay a shipment, increase or decrease your quantity. You are never locked into a set schedule.

"If one of our products improves our customer's health and well-being, we want to provide it on a schedule that best meets their needs, the correct quantity, so it's hassle-free, at the best price, plus free shipping." - The LaneInnovative Team, laneinnovative.com/are-you-a-vip/

Words From Our Customers:

Living with Toki

"I've been using Toki for over 20 years now. So many years went by and no other brand got even close to what Toki has to offer. This product is absolutely the best. My face is glowing and very smooth. Any doctor I'm going to is delighted with my look, especially now when I'm getting closer to 50! I've tried some of the new collagen on the market and trust me not even one of them is comparable to Toki. Thank you LaneInnovative for being there!"* - RYSZARD M.

Started with AdvaCal Ultra in the 90s

"Love this product. Failed a bone density scan when I was 40 and started taking AdvaCal. Haven't failed a scan since. Switched to Intensive when I hit 60."* Evelyn S.

Taking It for Years

"These tablets deliver! I've settled in on three tablets a night and have had reliable results in the morning. I brought the bottle of H2Go to my gastroenterologist just to make sure they were safe. She has given me her blessing to take them indefinitely."* Jan F.

*A testimonial reflects a personal experience of one person. Individual results may vary. Some individuals received free product as a thank you.

