Gorilla Technology and MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) and MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE:MUSQ) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, September 28, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Gorilla Technology: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/grrr_access

MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/musq_access

Jay Chandan, CEO and Chairman of Gorilla Technology, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. With over 22 years of operational excellence and a portfolio of 29 granted patents globally, Gorilla has established itself as a leader in delivering transformative solutions that drive large-scale digital transformation. The company's advanced technologies, including edge AI, big data analytics, IoT security, and virtualization infrastructure, empower clients across critical sectors such as government, public safety, manufacturing, and energy management to create smarter, safer and more efficient environments. Gorilla's strong financial foundation, innovative technology, and strategic market expansion provide a solid basis for long-term value creation as it continues to lead in the global digital transformation landscape. Gorilla has buy ratings and a mean price target of $29.50 from three analysts.

David Schulhof, Founder and CEO of MUSQ LLC, the mastermind behind the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF, also appears on this episode of the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to share insight into MUSQ. Tracking the MUSQ Global Music Industry Index (MUSQIX), the ETF includes publicly traded companies with core interests in music streaming, content and distribution, live events, satellite and broadcast radio, and music equipment and technology. The global music industry is projected to grow at a double-digit pace, with Goldman Sachs predicting the industry's revenue will reach $163.7 billion by 2030. In its first year, the MUSQ ETF has provided diversified*** exposure to key players driving this growth, including Spotify, Universal Music Group, and Live Nation Entertainment, among others. The ETF is also positioned to benefit from the resurgence of live music events and the rapid digitalization of the music industry.

About Gorilla Technology

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com

About MUSQ

MUSQ LLC is the mastermind behind the MUSQ Global Music Industry Index (MUSQIX) and the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE:MUSQ). MUSQ LLC's founder and CEO, David Schulhof, is an experienced music investor and operator with more than 25 years of investing and operating public and private companies in the music and entertainment industry.

For more information, please contact info@musq.com

*For a complete list of MUSQ holdings and sector breakdown, please click here. Holdings subject to change.

** Source: Yang, Lisa, et al, Music in the Air, Goldman Sachs Equity Research, May 01, 2024

***Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss.

MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF is offered by prospectus. Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other important information can be found in the MUSQ ETF prospectus, which should be read carefully before investing and can be obtained by visiting https://musqetf.com or by calling 1-855- MUSQ-ETF(687-7383).

Risk Disclosures

There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its stated objectives. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve the risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, differences in generally accepted accounting principles or social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in small- or mid-capitalization companies typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund's concentration in an industry or sector can increase the impact of, and potential losses associated with, the risks from investing in those industries/sectors. The Fund is non-diversified.

The Fund is new and has a limited operating history for investors to evaluate. A new and smaller fund may not attract sufficient assets to achieve investment and trading efficiencies. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies. Because the Fund's NAV is determined in U.S. dollars, the Fund's NAV could decline if currencies of the underlying securities depreciate against the U.S. dollar or if there are delays or limits on repatriation of such currencies. Currency exchange rates can be very volatile and can change quickly and unpredictably. All investing involves risk, and asset allocation and diversification do not guarantee a profit or protection against a loss. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, might be worth more or less than their original cost. ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, as well as other risks specific to the particular ETF. ETF shares are traded on exchanges, and are traded and priced throughout the trading day. ETFs permit an investor to purchase a selling interest in a portfolio of stocks throughout the trading day. Because ETFs trade on an exchange, ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV). The prices of ETFs may sometimes vary significantly from the NAVs of a ETFs' underlying securities. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC or any of its affiliates.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

SOURCE: RedChip Companies Inc.