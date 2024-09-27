Anzeige
27.09.2024
VeriPages Announces Shift in Focus: Reconnecting Lost Connections

As Part of Its New Direction, VeriPages is Excited to Announce a Series of Innovative Features That Will Be Deployed Over the Course of the Coming Year

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / VeriPages, a prominent player in the people search industry, has announced a significant shift in its business focus. From now on, the company will be dedicating its resources and technology to helping users reconnect with long-lost family members, friends, former classmates, and other contacts.

VeriPages

VeriPages

"In today's fast-paced world, it's all too easy to lose touch with people who once played important roles in our lives," said John Bohannon, CEO of VeriPages. "Our marketing team has realized the growing need for services that go beyond just finding people. The company's new mission is to reunite people with lost connections, thus helping rebuild relationships and give a chance to those who have spent years searching."

This strategic pivot comes in response to user feedback and market research, indicating a strong demand for tools that facilitate reconnection in an increasingly disconnected world. VeriPages will leverage its extensive database and advanced search algorithms to provide a more targeted and compassionate service.

About VeriPages

VeriPages has been a people search engine since its inception, dedicated to providing accurate and comprehensive information about individuals. With state-of-the-art technology and a vast database at its disposal, VeriPages has empowered individuals, businesses, and organizations alike with crucial information for various purposes.

The company's commitment to accuracy and privacy sets it apart in the industry. VeriPages employs rigorous data verification processes and adheres to strict privacy protocols, ensuring that the information provided is both reliable and secure. The platform complies with all applicable data protection laws and regulations, respecting individual privacy rights.

New Features and Services

As part of its new direction, VeriPages is excited to announce a series of innovative features that will be deployed over the course of the coming year. The new services are designed to enhance the reconnection experience for its users:

  1. Family Tree Mapping

  2. School and Class Reunion Finder

  3. Military Buddy Locator

  4. Lost Love Reconnection

"We're thrilled to be developing these new features," said John Bohannon. "Over the next year, we'll be gradually introducing these services, ensuring that each meets our high standards for accuracy and user experience before launch."

The upcoming services will complement VeriPages' existing offerings, which include public records searches, social media profile matching, and contact information verification.

"I believe that everyone has a story of a lost connection they wish they could rekindle," added Bohannon. "Whether it's a childhood friend, a long-lost relative or a former colleague, VeriPages is now uniquely positioned to help make these reunions possible. We're excited to roll out these new features over the coming year and see the positive impact they'll have on our users' lives."

For more information, please visit www.veripages.com or contact our team at support@veripages.com.

Contact Information

John Bohannon
CEO
press@veripages.com

SOURCE: VeriPages

