Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - Millbank Mining Corp. (TSXV: MILL) (the "Company" or "Millbank") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 9,090,910 ("Units") at a price of $0.33 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement at an exercise price of $0.50 per Warrant Share.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general corporate purposes and working capital. Completion of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may pay finder's fees in the amount of 6% cash and issue finder's warrants equal to 6% of the number of Units placed by such finder on all or a portion of the Private Placement. The finder's warrants will have the same terms of the Warrants forming part of the Units.

About Millbank Mining Corp.: Millbank Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company currently focused on its Arthur Lake Copper project in British Columbia and Blakelock hydrogen project in Ontario.

