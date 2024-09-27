The "Retail Banking Regional Report: Europe 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the key financials, competitive landscape, and drivers of relationship depth in retail banking markets in Europe.
The competitive landscape in the European retail banking sector has undergone a significant transformation, with traditional banks facing stiff competition from a variety of new provider types. Digital banks, such as Revolut and N26, have gained popularity due to their user-friendly interfaces, competitive rates, and innovative offerings. Digital wallets such as PayPal and Apple Pay have gained traction, offering convenient and secure payment options, while supermarkets and retailers such as Tesco and Sainsbury's have entered the sector. Despite the surge into the market by new digital players, traditional banks continue to hold their own with hefty technology investments to improve both the front and back end of their digital platforms.
Scope
- The Nordic countries have the lowest cost-to-income ratios of any of the European sub-regions.
- On average, the European markets for retail deposits have become less concentrated over the last 10 years.
- With technological advancements being made throughout the region, the preference to have a traditional current account provider has lessened. European customers are much more open to bank with digital-only or alternative banks as their digital literacy improves.
- Improving digital services enhances cross-selling strategies and deepens customer relationships for banks in Europe. With low average Net Promoter Scores across the region, banks will need to offer more advanced products and services to improve their relationships with customers and ensure they continue to bank with them.
Reasons to Buy
- Assess the recent and future macroeconomic impact on the retail banking sector in Europe.
- Determine the competitive landscape of key markets in the region as well as drivers behind the emergence of new players.
- Examine the strength of banks' relationships with their customers across markets in Europe.
- Ascertain reasons for satisfaction across the region and identify strategies to improve the banking relationship with consumers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Financials
3. Competitive Landscape
4. Depth of Relationship
5. Engagement in Digital Banking
6. Customer Satisfaction
7. Appendix
Companies Featured
- ING
- Rabobank
- BNP Paribas
- Societe Generale
- Banco Santander
- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
- Revolut
- N26
- PayPal
- Apple Pay
- Tesco
- Sainsbury's
- Nordea Bank
- Danske Bank
- Ulster Bank
- La Caixa
- Bankia
- mBank
- PKO Bank
- UniCredit
- Banco Popular
- ABN Amro
- Bunq
- Knab
- Monzo
- Starling
- UBI Banca
- HSBC
- Credit Agricole
- Caisse des Depots et Consignations
- Groupe BPCE
- German Savings Banks Association
- UBS
- BBVA
- Lloyds
- Deutsche
- Sberbank Rossii
- Barclays
- Swedbank
- Bank Polski
- Bank Pekao
- Argenta
- NatWest
- AIB
