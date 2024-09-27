Workiva: How to Partner With Impact Start-Ups for Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / Workiva



In this episode of ESG Talk, Sara Kappelmark, Co-CEO of Norrsken Foundation, and host Mandi McReynolds explore how startups are driving transformative change across industries. Sara shares insights from the foundation's 2024 Impact 100 list, highlighting groundbreaking solutions in renewable energy, carbon-free cement, and healthcare.

