Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Adds Lauren Jarvis to Board of Directors; Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / On September 25, 2024, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn" or the "Company"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, held its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting").

All of the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated September 10, 2024 ("Proxy Statement"), were approved by the shareholders at the meeting. Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Proxy Statement was elected at the Meeting to serve as a director of the Company until the Company's next annual shareholder meeting or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed.

Patrick Dolan, Chair of the Board of Directors noted, "As we celebrate 20 years in podcasting, I'm pleased to welcome Lauren as our newest board member as we embark on our next phase of value creation. Our investments in platform innovations enable us to deliver industry-leading tools and insights and scale our advertising business. Lauren's track record of success and expertise will help us unlock new opportunities across the podcasting landscape, positioning us for sustained growth."

The Company believes it will benefit from Lauren Jarvis's extensive experience as an investor and advisor to growth companies at the intersection of technology and media. Over the past decade, she has held leadership roles in corporate and business development at both private and public companies. As a former executive at Spotify, Lauren spearheaded the company's early podcast strategy and investments. Her career also includes key roles at Vevo, where she led product-driven business development, and her involvement as a venture scout for Kleiner Perkins, focusing on seed-stage investments across consumer and SaaS. Lauren holds an MBA from London Business School and a BA from Brandeis University, where she graduated cum laude.

Ms. Jarvis commented, "Libsyn has executed a successful platform strategy for more than two decades. I'm excited to join this esteemed board as Libsyn embarks on its next evolution. Together, we will enhance our offerings for podcasters of all levels-from independents to established creators-and expand our advertising marketplace, delivering advanced capabilities to a wider range of advertisers."

A total of 26,118,832 shares, or approximately 80% of total shares outstanding, were voted at the meeting. Of the shares voted, more than 74% were voted in favor of approving each director nominee.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

