Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Immunovia AB (publ)

At the request of Immunovia AB (publ), Immunovia AB equity rights TO 2 and TO 3 will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from September 30, 2024. IMMNOV TO 2 Security name: Immunovia AB TO 2 --------------------------------- Short name: IMMNOV TO 2 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022600094 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 358618 --------------------------------- --------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant series TO 2 entitles the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to seventy (70) per cent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including 12 December 2024 up to and including 27 December 2024, however not less than the share's quota value and not higher than 125 per cent of the subscription price per share in the Rights Issue. Subscription of shares by exercise of warrants series TO 2 shall be made during the period from and including 2 January 2025 up to and including 16 January 2025. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2025-01-02 - 2025-01-16 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2025-01-14 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IMMNOV TO 3 Security name: Immunovia AB TO 3 --------------------------------- Short name: IMMNOV TO 3 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022600102 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 358619 --------------------------------- --------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant series TO 3 entitles the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company to a subscription price corresponding to seventy (70) per cent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including 14 March 2025 up to and including 27 March 2025, however not less than the share's quota value and not higher than 150 per cent of the subscription price per share in the Rights Issue. Subscription of shares by exercise of warrants series TO 3 shall be made during the period from and including 1 April 2025 up to and including 15 April 2025. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2025-04-01 - 2025-04-15 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2025-04-11 tradi ng day: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------