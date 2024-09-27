Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
WKN: A2AG0F | ISIN: SE0006091997
Frankfurt
27.09.24
09:16 Uhr
0,031 Euro
-0,002
-6,87 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
27.09.2024 15:46 Uhr
46 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Immunovia AB (publ)

At the request of Immunovia AB (publ), Immunovia AB equity rights TO 2 and TO 3
will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from September 30, 2024. 

IMMNOV TO 2

Security name: Immunovia AB TO 2
---------------------------------
Short name:   IMMNOV TO 2   
---------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022600094   
---------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  358618      
---------------------------------
                 
---------------------------------



Terms: One (1) warrant series TO 2 entitles the holder the right to subscribe 
     for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price      
     corresponding to seventy (70) per cent of the volume-weighted average 
     price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from
     and including 12 December 2024 up to and including 27 December 2024,  
     however not less than the share's quota value and not higher than 125 
     per cent of the subscription price per share in the Rights Issue.   
     Subscription of shares by exercise of warrants series TO 2 shall be  
     made during the period from and including 2 January 2025 up to and   
     including 16 January 2025.                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 2025-01-02 - 2025-01-16                         
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  2025-01-14                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



IMMNOV TO 3

Security name: Immunovia AB TO 3
---------------------------------
Short name:   IMMNOV TO 3   
---------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022600102   
---------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  358619      
---------------------------------
                 
---------------------------------



Terms: One (1) warrant series TO 3 entitles the holder the right to subscribe 
     for one (1) new share in the Company to a subscription price      
     corresponding to seventy (70) per cent of the volume-weighted average 
     price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from
     and including 14 March 2025 up to and including 27 March 2025, however 
     not less than the share's quota value and not higher than 150 per cent 
     of the subscription price per share in the Rights Issue. Subscription 
     of shares by exercise of warrants series TO 3 shall be made during the 
     period from and including 1 April 2025 up to and including 15 April  
     2025.                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 2025-04-01 - 2025-04-15                         
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  2025-04-11                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
