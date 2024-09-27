Hyivy Health Secures $2M Seed to Unlock New Model for Treating Pelvic Pain

Pelvic health startup Hyivy Health poised to offer better solutions to the 300M patients with pelvic floor dysfunction causing chronic pelvic pain and the clinicians who treat them.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / FemTech startup Hyivy Health has raised $2 million in their latest seed funding round from private investors to advance the Hyivy Pelvic Health Rehabilitation System, which stands to replace the current standard of care for pelvic pain.

Hyivy Health CEO & Founder Rachel Bartholomew

Hyivy Health CEO & Founder Rachel Bartholomew started the company after her treatment for cervical cancer.

The round is led by Zcube - Zambon Research Venture with repeat and net new investors including Beresford Ventures, FACIT, Women's Equity Lab, and the founding partner of Chai Ventures.

"Since its participation in the Zcube's Open Accelerator program in 2020, the innovative potential of this startup has been of great interest to us. We believe strongly in Hyivy Health and are delighted that Zcube - Zambon Research Venture is part of this exciting journey that continues to be marked by important clinical and financial milestones. We will continue to support Rachel Bartholomew and the entire team in their mission to improve women's health," says Andrea D'Alessandro, President at Zcube.

Building from recent Health Canada approvals for Investigational Use, Hyivy Health has spearheaded two revolutionary clinical trials with world-class researchers, updating the 84-year-old global standard of care for cancer and endometriosis patients. The first trial with Grand River Hospital Regional Cancer Centre involves addressing the needs of large, complex gynecological and colorectal patient populations who have not been studied or supplied with updated treatment options for almost a century. The second trial is led by world-renowned gynecological surgeon and endometriosis specialist Dr. Mathew Leonardi at McMaster University to employ Hyivy technology in the first-of-its-kind study measuring the impact, measurement, and contributors to pelvic pain in endometriosis patients with a new and proven pain management tool introducing efficacy and safety-first solutions for this prolific patient population.

"When I founded Hyivy Health four years ago, I knew I was addressing an unmet need for women with chronic pelvic pain, but I couldn't have imagined the overwhelmingly positive response from clinical researchers who see a multitude of opportunities in taking advantage of our technology." - Rachel Bartholomew, CEO and Founder of Hyivy Health

The data sets from the Hyivy system see promising and exciting results for not just the treatment of pelvic pain, but also potential diagnostic capabilities across the more than 51 conditions associated with pelvic pain that affect women at any stage of life. Hyivy's approach serves as a medical connective bridge between patient and healthcare professional to provide the first ever pelvic and gynecological benchmarking/baselining, real-time monitoring, and therapeutic intervention through the clinician software portal, all while the patient uses the Hyivy device and patient app from the comfort of home.

"Hyivy Health stands out as one of the key drivers in the industry with the unique potential to transform the pelvic health medical system. The power of the solutions, research, and data accumulated that can be put into action is like nothing I've seen across my career. Hyivy stands to empower clinicians with novel and effective tools to streamline and optimize their practice and workflows, as well as ultimately providing better care for patients." - Dr. Michael Krychman OBGYN, Executive Director SoCal Center for Sexual Health and Survivorship Medicine, Clinical Health Professor University of California Irvine

Hyivy Health's alpha launch is slated for the U.S., with the last year and a half dedicated to unlocking existing reimbursement models to provide effective and affordable care. Starting in California with over 25 clinics in their pipeline, Hyivy Health is continuing to recruit gynecological and pelvic floor physiotherapy clinics in the state of California to adopt this first-of-its-kind solution.

