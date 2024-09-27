Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyivy Health Secures $2M Seed to Unlock New Model for Treating Pelvic Pain

Pelvic health startup Hyivy Health poised to offer better solutions to the 300M patients with pelvic floor dysfunction causing chronic pelvic pain and the clinicians who treat them.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / FemTech startup Hyivy Health has raised $2 million in their latest seed funding round from private investors to advance the Hyivy Pelvic Health Rehabilitation System, which stands to replace the current standard of care for pelvic pain.

Hyivy Health CEO & Founder Rachel Bartholomew

Hyivy Health CEO & Founder Rachel Bartholomew
Hyivy Health CEO & Founder Rachel Bartholomew started the company after her treatment for cervical cancer.

The round is led by Zcube - Zambon Research Venture with repeat and net new investors including Beresford Ventures, FACIT, Women's Equity Lab, and the founding partner of Chai Ventures.

"Since its participation in the Zcube's Open Accelerator program in 2020, the innovative potential of this startup has been of great interest to us. We believe strongly in Hyivy Health and are delighted that Zcube - Zambon Research Venture is part of this exciting journey that continues to be marked by important clinical and financial milestones. We will continue to support Rachel Bartholomew and the entire team in their mission to improve women's health," says Andrea D'Alessandro, President at Zcube.

Building from recent Health Canada approvals for Investigational Use, Hyivy Health has spearheaded two revolutionary clinical trials with world-class researchers, updating the 84-year-old global standard of care for cancer and endometriosis patients. The first trial with Grand River Hospital Regional Cancer Centre involves addressing the needs of large, complex gynecological and colorectal patient populations who have not been studied or supplied with updated treatment options for almost a century. The second trial is led by world-renowned gynecological surgeon and endometriosis specialist Dr. Mathew Leonardi at McMaster University to employ Hyivy technology in the first-of-its-kind study measuring the impact, measurement, and contributors to pelvic pain in endometriosis patients with a new and proven pain management tool introducing efficacy and safety-first solutions for this prolific patient population.

"When I founded Hyivy Health four years ago, I knew I was addressing an unmet need for women with chronic pelvic pain, but I couldn't have imagined the overwhelmingly positive response from clinical researchers who see a multitude of opportunities in taking advantage of our technology." - Rachel Bartholomew, CEO and Founder of Hyivy Health

The data sets from the Hyivy system see promising and exciting results for not just the treatment of pelvic pain, but also potential diagnostic capabilities across the more than 51 conditions associated with pelvic pain that affect women at any stage of life. Hyivy's approach serves as a medical connective bridge between patient and healthcare professional to provide the first ever pelvic and gynecological benchmarking/baselining, real-time monitoring, and therapeutic intervention through the clinician software portal, all while the patient uses the Hyivy device and patient app from the comfort of home.

"Hyivy Health stands out as one of the key drivers in the industry with the unique potential to transform the pelvic health medical system. The power of the solutions, research, and data accumulated that can be put into action is like nothing I've seen across my career. Hyivy stands to empower clinicians with novel and effective tools to streamline and optimize their practice and workflows, as well as ultimately providing better care for patients." - Dr. Michael Krychman OBGYN, Executive Director SoCal Center for Sexual Health and Survivorship Medicine, Clinical Health Professor University of California Irvine

Hyivy Health's alpha launch is slated for the U.S., with the last year and a half dedicated to unlocking existing reimbursement models to provide effective and affordable care. Starting in California with over 25 clinics in their pipeline, Hyivy Health is continuing to recruit gynecological and pelvic floor physiotherapy clinics in the state of California to adopt this first-of-its-kind solution.

Contact Information

Susan Stover
Director of Marketing and Sales
susans@hyivy.com
+1-647-231-5405

SOURCE: Hyivy Health

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.