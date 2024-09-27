Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
WKN: A3DEJS | ISIN: SE0016830335 | Ticker-Symbol: LW5
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Move About Group AB is updated

On November 25, 2022, the shares in Move About Group AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the issuer's financial position. 

On November 28, 2023, the Company issued its interim report for the third
quarter 2023. The report included information that the Company is investigating
the opportunities to carry out a reverse takeover and alternatively to enter
into voluntary liquidation. 

On June 28, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the
extraordinary general meeting of the Company has resolved on a voluntary
liquidation of the Company. 

Today, on September 27, 2024, the Company issued a press release with
information that the Company has submitted an application for delisting of its
shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also
received such an application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company can
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Move About Group AB (MOV, ISIN code
SE0016830335, order book ID 247202). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
