New to the Street to Broadcast on Bloomberg Saturday, September 28th at 6:30 PM EST - Featuring LightPath Technologies' Groundbreaking Advances in Optics

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / In addition to featuring LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) and their latest advancements in optics, New to The Street will also present Banzai International with CEO Joe Davy discussing their recent debt restructuring, Innovative MedTech with CEO Michael Friedman, The Sustainable Green Team with CEO Tony Raynor and their partnership with Jimmy Houston, as well as Alain Ghiai with 'The Hack of The Week,' showcasing how SEKUR is protecting emails and texts from hackers.

"As we are approaching our 16th year and now completed our show number 603, we see our audience growing on TV as well as our loyal YouTube subscribers watching longer and sharing our company interviews across their networks," stated Vince Caruso, CEO of New to The Street.

About LightPath Technologies, Inc.

LightPath Technologies is a leading, vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies. With a commitment to innovation, the company designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of optical and infrared components, molded glass aspheric lenses, and assemblies. LightPath serves a diverse range of industries, including defense, telecommunications, industrial, medical, and commercial.

About Banzai International

Banzai International is a technology-driven company specializing in reshaping businesses through innovative restructuring strategies. Focused on debt management and financial health, Banzai empowers companies to navigate their challenges and opportunities in today's dynamic markets. By leveraging a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking approach, Banzai International is redefining the financial landscape for growth and sustainability.

About Innovative MedTech

Innovative MedTech is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through advanced medical technologies. The company focuses on developing cutting-edge solutions that address modern healthcare challenges, enhancing patient care, and improving clinical outcomes. With a dedication to innovation, Innovative MedTech delivers practical, technology-driven products that serve patients, providers, and healthcare systems alike.

About The Sustainable Green Team

The Sustainable Green Team is a leader in the development and execution of eco-friendly solutions in the environmental space. Through strategic partnerships, including their latest with legendary fisherman Jimmy Houston, the company provides sustainable products and services to industries ranging from agriculture to landscaping. Their commitment to promoting green practices sets a new standard for environmental responsibility and resource conservation.

About SEKUR

SEKUR, a cybersecurity company, is committed to safeguarding digital communications for businesses and individuals. Offering secure email and messaging services, SEKUR focuses on protecting sensitive data from hackers and cyber threats. With their 'Hack of The Week' segment, SEKUR raises awareness about the latest security threats while showcasing how their technologies provide an effective shield against breaches.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a leading U.S. television program providing a unique platform for companies to share their stories with millions of households. Covering industries across the board, New to The Street has built a reputation for featuring up-and-coming brands and publicly traded companies, offering viewers exclusive insights and investment opportunities. The program enjoys a presence on major networks and boasts the most powerful YouTube channel in the industry, with over 1.51 million loyal subscribers.

