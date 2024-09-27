The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) says the result represents a 12% year-on-year decline. The figure has fallen 90% since the start of 2010. The globalized weighted average levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of utility-scale solar plants stood at $0. 044/kWh in 2023, according to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The report says the result represents a 12% year-on-year (YoY) decrease, compared to a 3% YoY decrease between 2021 and 2022. In 2010, the figure stood at $0. 460/kWh, meaning the weighted average LCOE has fallen by 90% since the start of ...

