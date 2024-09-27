Blackground Records 2.0: Legendary Gospel Singer Carvin Winans Releases New Single "God Still Working On Me"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD/STREAM/PURCHASE: blackground.lnk.to/gswom

Renowned gospel artist Carvin Winans has released his highly anticipated single, "God Still Working On Me," from his upcoming album You Gotta Believe. With this soul-stirring track, Carvin Winans continues to inspire listeners with his powerful message of faith, perseverance, and divine grace.

"God Still Working On Me" is a poignant reflection on the journey of personal growth and spiritual transformation. Carvin Winans, known for his soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, delivers an uplifting anthem that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. The song serves as a reminder that despite life's challenges and imperfections, God's love and grace continue to guide us forward.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the single, Carvin Winans shares, "God Still Working On Me means that God loves me so much that He continues to work out my imperfections and continues to wash me and purify me through the love of Jesus Christ…the message is found in Philippians 1:6 'Being confident in this very thing, that He that hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.'"

With its timeless message and soulful melody, "God Still Working On Me" is poised to touch the hearts and souls of listeners around the world. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the transformative power of Carvin Winans' music. Join us in celebrating the release of "God Still Working On Me" and let its message of hope and redemption uplift your spirit.

ABOUT CARVIN WINANS

Renowned gospel singer Carvin Winans has left an indelible mark on the music industry with his powerful voice and unwavering commitment to spreading messages of faith, hope, and love through his music. Born into a family of singers, Carvin's journey in music began at the tender age of four, quickly showcasing an extraordinary gift for writing and singing.

As the third of ten extremely talented children and a twin, Carvin's musical talents blossomed alongside his deep love for God. Making his musical debut in 1981 as a member of the world-renowned Winans family, Carvin's career has spanned over four decades, garnering numerous accolades and achievements.

Carvin's musical career soared to new heights with his debut alongside his brothers on Light Records with the release of "Introducing the Winans," which earned a Grammy nomination. This was followed by the release of "Long-time Coming," also nominated for a Grammy. In 1985, Carvin received the prestigious Grammy Award for the album "Tomorrow," for which he wrote the title track. His collaboration with Quincy Jones at Qwest Records resulted in six albums, four of which were Grammy award winners, including "Live at Carnegie Hall" and "The Winans Return," which was certified GOLD.

Throughout his illustrious career, Carvin has earned a total of 12 Grammy nominations and won 5 Grammy Awards. He has also received several NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Dove Awards, and Stellar Awards for his contributions to the music industry. Carvin's songwriting talents have extended to artists such as Regina Belle, Whitney Houston, Peabo Bryson, and Vanessa Bell Armstrong.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Carvin has made significant contributions to the gospel music industry, serving as the former Vice-President of A&R at Word Records. He was responsible for signing the highly successful group Winans Phase 2 and served as the Executive Producer of their debut Grammy-nominated album.

Carvin's passion for music and faith in God has led him to share his talents with audiences worldwide. He received the President's Merit Award from the Recording Academy in 2008 in recognition of his extraordinary gifts as a passionate singer, performer, expressive communicator, and pioneer of contemporary gospel music.

ABOUT BLACKGROUND RECORDS 2.0

Founded by Barry Hankerson in 1993, Blackground Records swiftly emerged as a powerhouse in music and pop culture during the 1990s and early 2000s. Hankerson's keen eye for artist development paved the way for the rise of iconic talents, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Artists under the Blackground banner, including the late Aaliyah, Timbaland, Tank, and JoJo, achieved staggering success, selling millions of records, securing ten Top 10 Billboard 200 albums, and amassing a plethora of prestigious awards.

Now, under the banner of Blackground Records 2.0, Hankerson carries forward the label's rich legacy, poised to make an enduring impact on the contemporary music scene. With a commitment to fostering exceptional talent and delivering groundbreaking music, Blackground Records 2.0 stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry.

