Freitag, 27.09.2024
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
27.09.24
17:02 Uhr
123,80 Euro
+0,25
+0,20 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
27.09.2024 16:38 Uhr
Yum! Brands: Celebrating a Milestone of Support: Over $2 Million in Aid Provided to 1,000+ KFC Team Members in Times of Need

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / We're excited to share that our Hardship Assistance program has reached an incredible milestone: awarding over $2 million in aid to more than 1,000 KFC team members during times of need. Whether it's an unexpected medical emergency, natural disaster, or car accident, we're here for you when you need it most.

To every franchisee, restaurant employee, and donor who made this possible - THANK YOU! We're proud to be able to offer a helping hand when it's needed the most and we couldn't do it without you.

Learn more about this impactful program kfcfoundation.org/hardship

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
