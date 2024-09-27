Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer, Realbotix Corp. (TSXV: XBOT) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), share their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmUlXlccJx4

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Realbotix Corp. (TSXV: XBOT)

Transcending the barrier between man and machine, Realbotix creates customizable, full-bodied, human-like robots with AI integration that improve the human experience through learning, connection and play. Manufactured in Nevada, USA, Realbotix has built a reputation for having the highest quality humanoid robots and the most realistic silicone skin technology on the market. Our target addressable markets are massive, most of them in the tens or hundreds of billions USD.

Our mission is to create robots and AI that are indistinguishable from humans in appearance and social interaction. Realbotix replicates the physical and emotional aspects of being human, in hardware and software. This versatility makes our robots and their personalities customizable and programmable to suit a wide variety of use cases.

To learn more, visit: https://realbotix.com/.

