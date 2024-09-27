In what could be Europe's first, FuturEnergy Ireland has proposed a project that could store energy for up to 100 hours and be operational for 30 years. From ESS News Ireland could host Europe's first large-scale, iron-air project southwest of Buncrana town in Donegal County. The 10 MW facility proposed by FuturEnergy Ireland will be capable of storing 1 GWh of energy. The joint venture of Ireland's state-owned forestry business Coillte and utility ESB submitted a planning application earlier this week for its first battery storage project, Ballynahone Energy Storage, to Donegal County Council. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...