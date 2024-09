Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") announces the appointment DNTW Toronto LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Successor Auditor") as the Company's new independent auditor. This follows the Company's prior announcement on September 16, 2024, when the Company announced the resignation of Wasserman Ramsay (the "Former Auditor") due to the retirement of Mr. Kevin Ramsay, the principal of the Former Auditor.

The Successor Auditor's appointment has been approved by the Company's board of directors and will be presented for ratification at the next shareholders' meeting. For a copy of the Company's reporting package, including the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor, each prepared in accordance with the applicable requirements of Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, please visit the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as LounGenie, which functions as a multipurpose personal poolside attendant. LounGenie by Pool Safe Inc. is designed to provide safety, convenience, and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks, and cruise ship guests. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the LounGenie is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while offering the vendor opportunities to increase F&B sales, expedite customer service and drive revenue. For more information, please visit loungenie.com or poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "POOL". Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and the ability of the Company to appoint a successor auditor by September 30, 2024. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224842

SOURCE: Pool Safe Inc.