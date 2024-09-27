Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
WKN: A3DEJS | ISIN: SE0016830335 | Ticker-Symbol: LW5
GlobeNewswire
27.09.2024 17:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Move About Group AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Move About Group AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Move About Group AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Short name:   MOV     
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016830335
----------------------------
Order book ID: 247202   
----------------------------



The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be October 11,
2024. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
