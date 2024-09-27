Tongwei has landed a 1. 17 GW solar panel order for Saudi Arabia's Muwahy project, led by ACWA Power. Tongwei has signed a supply agreement with ACWA Power for the fourth phase of the Muwahy solar project in Saudi Arabia. This agreement fulfills a framework established during the 2024 SNEC Shanghai Expo, with Tongwei set to supply 1. 175 GW of its TNC-G12R 66 PV modules for the project in western Saudi Arabia. The first shipments are scheduled for delivery in 2025. Grand Sunergy Tech has announced that its subsidiary, Anhui Grand Sunergy New Energy, has entered into a procurement contract with ...

