The Children's Guild's Online Safety Tips for Neurodivergent and Neurotypical Families

Principals, teachers and staff at The Children's Guild continuously observed the changing digital landscape and adapt recommendations to meet new habits and trends.

Principals, teachers and staff at The Children's Guild, (TCG) a leading Mid-Atlantic nonprofit organization focused on helping students and families find success socially, emotionally, educationally, and developmentally, know parents and caretakers are concerned about the potential risks with social media, virtual worlds, gaming, internet sites, inappropriate online content and security. Three of TCG's schools are for students with special needs and technology can be an essential tool in their communication and learning - so limiting access is not always an option.

"Today, we acknowledge that there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach to ensuring children's safety online. Over the years, we have continuously observed the changing digital landscape and adapted our recommendations to meet new habits and trends," stated Jenny Livelli, President and CEO of The Children's Guild. "The U.S. Surgeon General has highlighted a youth mental health crisis linked to social media, and a recent article emphasizes the need for parents to engage their children in non-tech-related activities. As technology evolves at an accelerated pace, we are happy to offer parents and caregivers some important guidelines for monitoring children's online behavior."

Start A Conversation - and Keep it Going - Discuss inappropriate conduct online. Have a conversation about people online who may have bad intentions, like bullies, predators, hackers, and scammers. And let them know how you feel about content, like pornography, violence, or hate speech. Children with ADHD or special needs may have difficulty understanding social cues or recognizing unsafe situations online. It's crucial to tailor conversations to their comprehension level.

Be Smart with Smart Phones - Most phones have privacy settings and child safety controls built-in. Encourage kids to think about privacy before they share photos and videos. Set rules on when they can and should use their phone. In fact, many schools in the districts are looking to prohibit use during school hours.

Parental Controls - There are digital tools, especially for elementary school kids, to keep them safer and not exposed to harmful content online. Filter and block certain sites, words, and images. These can apply to websites, email, chat, and IMs. Software can prevent kids from sharing personal information online, in chats, or by email. Monitoring tools will alert parents to online activity without blocking access-with or without a kid's knowledge. Take a look at Aura Parental Controls, Net Nanny, and Bark Premium, to start. Tools that offer visual and auditory alerts rather than text-based warnings might be more effective for a variety of neurodivergent learners.

Supervising Use and Limiting Time - There's software to limit a child's time online and set the time of day they can access online. Some children may struggle with time management and may need more structured time limits for online activity. Consider using a visual timer or scheduling specific periods for internet use to help them manage their time better.

Software and Sites Designed for Kids - There are many browsers and websites specifically designed for kids that may filter words or images that are inappropriate for them. Child-oriented search engines allow limited searches or screen search results for sites and material more suitable for kids of different ages. Here's a list of free educational websites and apps for kids to learn at home. Also check out websites and apps that are specifically designed for children with special needs or ADHD, such as Funbrain, Do2Learn and GoNoodle.

Keep Reading, Learning and Sharing - Online safety for kids is a moving target and an ongoing concern. Learn about tips and tricks for the family. Kids are innocent, curious, and want independence and it's important to nurture that in them. So, continue to be involved, set rules, talk to them, and warn about dangers. There's plenty of guidance available online from reputable sources.

New Legislation to Protect Children - Legislators are very aware of internet safety for kids. In July 2024, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill to protect kids online and make tech companies accountable for harmful content. Congress has not passed a law to protect children on the internet since 1998-before Facebook and the iPhone. The bill was written by members of both sides of the Senate and pushed by parents whose children died by suicide after online bullying or were harmed by online content in other ways.

The Children's Guild (TCG), founded in 1953, offers special education, school-based mental health services, treatment foster care, autism services, family mental and behavioral health services, and workforce development programs. Schools and programs of The Children's Guild include Monarch Academy Annapolis, Monarch Academy Glen Burnie, Monarch Global Academy Laurel, Monarch Preschool College Park, The Children's Guild DC PCS, The Children's Guild School of Baltimore, The Children's Guild School of Prince George's County, The Children's Guild - Transformation Academy, Treatment Foster Care, and Outpatient Mental Health Clinic (OMHC). For more information, visit https://childrensguild.org/.

