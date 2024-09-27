London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - Fineqia International Inc. (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (FSE: FNQA) (the "Company" or "Fineqia"), the digital asset and fintech investment business, announces its first full quarter of revenue of $121,348, generated from its consulting services advising corporates on blockchain technologies and tokenisation.

In the second quarter of 2024, Fineqia's consulting services focused on exploring and implementing decentralised financing options, particularly the tokenisation of insurance industry assets including Insurance Linked Securities (ILS). This engagement reflects Fineqia's strength in advising clients on the potential and risks of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and blockchain-based financial solutions.

"Our ability to generate revenue from consulting services underscores our expertise in the DeFi and blockchain industry," said Fineqia's CFO Warren Sergeant. "This milestone marks a significant step in our growth strategy, proving our capacity to deliver innovative financial solutions that drive value for our partners and clients."

Building on this momentum, Fineqia plans to expand its consulting services further by focusing on the tokenisation of real-world assets (RWAs). The Company aims to help clients unlock new opportunities by converting traditional assets, like real estate, private credit and insurance products, into digital tokens, thereby increasing liquidity, transparency, and accessibility in the financial markets.

Tokenisation is the process by which digital tokens on a blockchain represent underlying digital or physical assets. The second quarter represents the period from April to June 2024, during which the Company incurred expenses of $965,799.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on the Nasdaq and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, RWAs, AI, and fintech. Fineqia's VC fund in formation, Glass Ventures, backs category-defining Web 3.0 and Web 4.0 companies built by world-class entrepreneurs. https://twitter.com/FineqiaPlatform and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fineqia/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

