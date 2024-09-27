SOUEAST Motor: SOUEAST's Global Debut in Uzbekistan: Grand Launch of S07 & S09

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26, 2024, SOUEAST Motor hosted the Global Brand Launching Ceremony in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. This conference unveiled the brand's new strategy, along with the new products: the Smart Premium D-class SUV S09 and the Urban Intelligent C-class SUV S07, starting a new chapter in SOUEAST's global expansion.

New Proposition Leading an EASE Lifestyle

During the Conference, SOUEAST introduced its new brand slogan, "EASE YOUR LIFE," which represents SOUEAST's commitment to integrating a relaxed and carefree lifestyle into every detail of its products and services. SOUEAST also announced the development of a new product and service system centered around three Product DNA: STYLISH?COMFORT and WARM-TECH, providing urban youth with an EASE experience amidst their fast-paced lives.

Strategic Plan: Expanding to 80+ Markets in Five Years

SOUEAST has fully integrated top-tier international suppliers, a global R&D system, smart manufacturing technology, laying a solid foundation for its global strategy. Mr. Ke, Vice President of SOUEAST Motor, said, "We are establishing 3 manufacturing centers and 10 KD plants globally and currently have 10 global R&D centers. In the next five years, SOUEAST plans to enter over 80 global markets, establish more than 1,500 outlets."

Dual Models for Pre-sale: Unveiling the Urban Premium Series

S09 is the flagship SUV, focusing on the daily commuting and family outdoor traveling needs of new urban elite users. It focuses on luxurious appearance, comfortable 7-seat space, and excellent driving ability. The hybrid version: S09DM was released at the same time. S07 offering both five-seat and seven-seat options,focusing on trendy design and intelligent technology, aiming to bring comfortable and trendy traveling experience to the new young users. Mr. Dai, Executive Vice President of SOUEAST Motor, pointed out that,"S09 and S07 is just the beginning, officially marks SOUEAST's entry into the Uzbekistan market, and means a new chapter for the brand globally. Over the next 5 years,we plan to launch eleven products in two segments and four categories, including SUVs and sedans. The SUV lineup will cover B, C, and D segments. These products will include ICE, PHEV, and even BEV models for the future."

Starting from Uzbekistan, SOUEAST has officially taken its first step towards globalization. With its leading products and services, SOUEAST will continue to exceed customer expectations, delivering a relaxed and enjoyable driving experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517732/SOUEAST_Motor.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soueasts-global-debut-in-uzbekistan-grand-launch-of-s07--s09-302261243.html