ECL says it will build a 1 GW hydrogen-powered AI factory data center in Houston, Texas, with Lambda as its first tenant. The initial $450 million phase is scheduled for completion in summer 2025. ECL said it will build the "first fully sustainable" 1 GW AI factory data center on a site spanning more than 242. 81 hectares east of Houston, Texas, with Lambda as its first tenant. "The initial phase of TerraSite-TX1 will be delivered in the summer of 2025 at a cost of approximately $450 million, with 50 MW of data center capacity to be utilized by data center cloud and AI cloud operators," said the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...