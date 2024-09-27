MasterWord Services, Inc.: MasterWord and UNESCO Join Forces to Preserve and Digitize Mayan Languages for Future Generations

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / MasterWord is honored to announce its partnership with UNESCO, within its actions linked to multilingualism online (2003 Recommendation concerning the Promotion and Use of Multilingualism and Universal Access to Cyberspace) and the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (IDIL 2022-2032), in advancing the preservation of the linguistic and cultural heritage of Mayan speakers through the Mayan Languages Preservation and Digitization Project. This partnership aims to preserve, revitalize, digitize and promote Mayan languages by leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering community-driven solutions, in support of UNESCO's global mission to protect and promote multilingualism online and indigenous languages worldwide.

Ludmila Golovine and Winston Scott at the UNESCO Meeting on Multilingualism, Paris, France

Two individuals are standing together in front of a blue background featuring UNESCO logos and the United Nations flag. The individual on the right is wearing a black jacket and a long green skirt, and the individual on the left is dressed in a suit.

"The partnership with UNESCO allows us to share what we're learning with a global network," said Ludmila Golovine, CEO of MasterWord. "By fostering collaboration between indigenous communities and linguistic experts, we are building a practical roadmap for digitizing and preserving these vital languages, ensuring that future generations can have digital access and continue their rich traditions."

Launched in May 2023, the Mayan Languages Preservation and Digitization Project is an open-source initiative dedicated to safeguarding Mayan languages, spoken by over seven million people in Guatemala and across North and Central America. The project provides innovative digital tools, including talking glossaries, a universal Mayan language keyboard, and community-driven resources to ensure that Mayan language speakers have equitable digital access. "By preserving Mayan languages and creating digital spaces for indigenous languages to thrive, we seek to increase educational and economic opportunities for millions of people through a grass-roots effort," explains project director, Dr. Winston Scott.

Notable Achievements of the Mayan Languages Preservation and Digitization Project:

28 talking glossaries created for cultural understanding, including terms related to kinship, nature, and professions.

Over 2 million words collected and documented in 11 Mayan languages.

200+ hours of audio content uploaded, preserving spoken records of Mayan languages.

Development of a universal Mayan language keyboard, a first step in bringing Mayan text to digital devices.

Developing a Roadmap for Language Digitization

The project is currently developing a technical document that outlines a practical roadmap to digitization, building on both existing knowledge and available resources and new insights gained along the way. This roadmap can serve as a resource for replication for other communities globally.

Thanks to the partnership with UNESCO and its global reach, the Mayan project will be able to both learn from the work done by other Indigenous communities and share the practical roadmap and lessons learned through IDIL 2022-2032, accelerating the impact on language preservation and digitization efforts worldwide.

Support for UNESCO's IDIL 2022-2032 Goals

Through this partnership, MasterWord and the Mayan Languages Preservation and Digitization Project are actively supporting the Global Action Plan of the IDIL 2022-2032, including:

Fostering multilingualism and digital empowerment for indigenous languages.

Empowering Indigenous communities by providing equitable access to information, education, public services, and economic opportunities.

Promoting cultural diversity and heritage through the preservation and promotion of indigenous languages.

By aligning with these goals, the Mayan project is contributing to a broader global mission of empowering communities through the preservation and promotion of indigenous languages.

About MasterWord: MasterWord is a language services company that is committed to supporting language access, digitization, and preservation for the world's indigenous languages. Through partnerships and impact-driven projects, MasterWord advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by fostering multilingualism and promoting linguistic rights.

For more information on the Mayan Languages Preservation and Digitization Project, visit: mayanlanguagepreservation.org

