Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Jetzt ist die Zeit, um in unterbewertete Goldaktien mit MEGA-Hebel zu investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.09.2024 18:26 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sorevna Introduces Revolutionary All-Natural Skin Cream for Tough Calluses and Dry Skin

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / Sorevna, a leader in natural skincare solutions, proudly announces the launch of its innovative all-natural cream, designed to address even the toughest calluses and extremely dry skin. This groundbreaking formula offers a gentle yet effective solution for a wide range of individuals, from those with occupational skin concerns to those managing specific skin conditions.

A Natural Solution for Diverse Needs

Sorevna's new cream is formulated to meet the needs of:

  • Individuals with very thick, dry, and callused skin

  • People who spend long hours on their feet

  • Those who are ingredient-conscious or sensitive to harsh chemicals

  • Environmentally-conscious individuals seeking cruelty-free products

  • Anyone seeking visible results within weeks

What sets this cream apart is its all-natural formula, free from harsh chemicals and preservatives, making it suitable for all genders and skin types.

Fast-Acting and Effective

"Our goal was to create a product that delivers results quickly without compromising on safety or natural ingredients," said Dr. James A. Wright, CEO of Sorevna. "We're thrilled to offer a solution that can make a noticeable difference in just a few weeks."

Versatile Application

The cream's versatility makes it an ideal choice for a broad spectrum of users, from healthcare workers and service industry professionals to individuals managing chronic skin conditions. Its natural composition ensures it's gentle enough for daily use while potent enough to tackle stubborn skin issues.

Availability

Sorevna's all-natural cream is now available for purchase on the company's website and at select retailers nationwide.

For more information about Sorevna and its new all-natural cream, please visit www.sorevna.com.

About Sorevna:
Sorevna is a leading producer of cruelty-free, organic cosmetic products designed to address the daily stresses on the hands, feet, and face.

Media Contact

Mary Junsay
201-571-0900
help@sorevna.com

SOURCE: Sorevna

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.