RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Places No. 136 on The Globe and Mail's Sixth Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSX.V:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 136 on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth, and RE Royalties earned its spot with three-year revenue growth of 314%.

"We are honoured to be recognized by The Globe & Mail Report on Business as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies," said Bernard Tan, CEO and Co-Founder of RE Royalties. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our team and our commitment to providing clients and shareholders with innovative solutions that accelerate the growth of renewable energy projects. This is the second time we have been recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies and it further validates our mission to build a sustainable future while delivering strong returns."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 416 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online: Ranking Canada's Top Growing Companies of 2024 - The Globe and Mail

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "We think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in Canada, United States, Mexico, and Chile. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

