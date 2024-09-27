Agentless Launches in Warrenville, IL: Saving Home Buyers Thousands by Eliminating Buyer's Agent Fees

Agentless has officially launched its revolutionary platform in Warrenville, IL, designed to save home buyers thousands by removing the need for traditional buyer's agents. In light of the recent NAR settlement, which may require home buyers to directly pay their agents, Agentless eliminates these unnecessary fees and empowers buyers to take control of their home-buying journey.

Logan McRae from Agentless Corp explained, "The real estate industry is undergoing a seismic shift due to the NAR settlement, and Agentless is at the forefront of this transformation. Our platform allows buyers to save an average of $15,000 on a $500,000 home by eliminating the outdated buyer-agent commission model."

For just $99, Agentless offers an entire suite of services that buyers would typically rely on agents for - including offer letters, purchase agreements, and AI-driven home inspection analysis - all without the need for a buyer's agent.

Agentless also proves valuable for listing agents in dual agency situations, offering an independent, fully automated solution for generating documents. This helps avoid conflicts of interest and ensures a smooth, transparent transaction for all parties involved.

With Agentless, buyers have full control over their home purchase, choosing their own inspectors, attorneys, and mortgage lenders - free from agent influence. This transparency empowers buyers to make the best decisions for their most significant investment.

Agentless is launching soon. Don't miss this opportunity - join the waitlist today at www.agentless.us to start saving.

For any questions or inquiries, please contact Logan McRae at hello@agentless.us.

