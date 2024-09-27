Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Jetzt ist die Zeit, um in unterbewertete Goldaktien mit MEGA-Hebel zu investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.09.2024 18:50 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Agentless Launches in Warrenville, IL: Saving Home Buyers Thousands by Eliminating Buyer's Agent Fees

WARRENVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / Agentless has officially launched its revolutionary platform in Warrenville, IL, designed to save home buyers thousands by removing the need for traditional buyer's agents. In light of the recent NAR settlement, which may require home buyers to directly pay their agents, Agentless eliminates these unnecessary fees and empowers buyers to take control of their home-buying journey.

Logan McRae from Agentless Corp explained, "The real estate industry is undergoing a seismic shift due to the NAR settlement, and Agentless is at the forefront of this transformation. Our platform allows buyers to save an average of $15,000 on a $500,000 home by eliminating the outdated buyer-agent commission model."

For just $99, Agentless offers an entire suite of services that buyers would typically rely on agents for - including offer letters, purchase agreements, and AI-driven home inspection analysis - all without the need for a buyer's agent.

Agentless also proves valuable for listing agents in dual agency situations, offering an independent, fully automated solution for generating documents. This helps avoid conflicts of interest and ensures a smooth, transparent transaction for all parties involved.

With Agentless, buyers have full control over their home purchase, choosing their own inspectors, attorneys, and mortgage lenders - free from agent influence. This transparency empowers buyers to make the best decisions for their most significant investment.

Agentless is launching soon. Don't miss this opportunity - join the waitlist today at www.agentless.us to start saving.

For any questions or inquiries, please contact Logan McRae at hello@agentless.us.

Follow Agentless on Social Media:

  • Instagram: @agentlessofficial

  • Facebook: @AgentlessOfficial

  • X: @agentless_

About Agentless:
Agentless is a groundbreaking platform offering home buyers the essential tools they need - such as offer letters, purchase agreements, and AI-driven home inspection analysis - at an affordable $99, without the need for buyer's agents. Agentless aims to streamline the home-buying process and save buyers thousands in the process.

Contact Information
Logan McRae
Agentless Corp
hello@agentless.us

SOURCE: Agentless

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.