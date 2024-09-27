Anzeige
27.09.2024 19:02 Uhr
Empire Holdings Announces Lease Renewal and Expansion of A&G Services at Sun Valley Properties

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / Empire Holdings, a Fort Worth commercial real estate developer, is pleased to announce the lease expansion of A&G Piping, Inc (dba A&G Services) at Sun Valley Industrial Park, an industrial growth venture known for its prime location, exceptional design, and exceptional tenants. A&G Piping added a ¾ acre paved parking lot to their existing 11,950 square-foot facility located at 5209 Vesta Farley. This expansion has allowed them to continue expansion and growth of their very successful service business by adding additional service vehicle parking and outdoor storage capacity.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, A&G Piping is a respected provider of mechanical, plumbing, and maintenance services. The renewal of their lease adds significant value to Sun Valley Industrial Park by enhancing its diverse tenant mix and positively contributing to the local economic landscape with their expertise and highly skilled technicians.

The successful lease transaction was managed by Todd Hubbard, Managing Principal representing landlord and Michael Newsom, Executive Vice President and Principal representing the tenant at NAI Robert Lynn.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with A&G Piping to Sun Valley Industrial Park," said Bowie Holland, President at Empire Holdings. "Their presence enhances our diverse tenant mix and strengthens our commitment to fostering a vibrant and economically robust environment. We look forward to many more years of collaboration and growth."

##

ABOUT EMPIRE HOLDINGS

Fort Worth, Texas-based Empire Holdings is a commercial real estate developer that specializes in single-tenant, build-to-suit industrial properties with design, technology, and innovation at the forefront. Backed by a powerhouse team led by 40-year commercial real estate industry vet Sandra McGlothin, Empire Holdings is changing the way commercial industrial spaces are built. For more information, visit Empire Holdings:

  • Online at https://empireholdingstx.com

  • On Facebook at www.facebook.com/empireholdingstx

  • On Instagram at www.instagram.com/empireholdingstx

  • On LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/empire-holdings-tx/

Contact Information

Keishi High
Office Administrator
keishi@empireholdingstx.com
8179850054

SOURCE: Empire Holdings

