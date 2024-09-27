Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 19:48 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HONGQI to Open Orders at the Paris Motor Show 2024, Showcasing Chinese Luxury Mobility

CHANGCHUN, China, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October 14th - 20th, HONGQI, the "World's New Luxury" automotive brand, will make its debut at the Paris Motor Show 2024, introducing its latest electric vehicles: the EH7 sedan and the EHS7 SUV. Both models will be available for open orders in Europe during the event, marking a significant milestone in HONGQI's expansion into the European market.

The two all-electric models, the EH7 and EHS7, showcased at this event blend Chinese craftsmanship with cutting-edge engineering. Built on the "TianGong" Electric Platform, these vehicles seamlessly integrate "beyong driving", "beyong comfort" and "beyong technology" reflecting HONGQI's vision for the future of mobility.


HONGQI's new models aim to deliver a powerful yet smooth driving experience, showcasing exceptional driving dynamics and comfort. Both the EH7 and EHS7 are equipped with a 22,500 RPM electric motor, allowing for top speeds of up to 200 km/h. The EHS7 achieves 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.9 seconds, while the EH7 reaches the same speed in a remarkable 3.5 seconds, offering supercar-level performance. The rear-wheel steering and advanced braking system (with a braking distance of just 36 meters from 100 km/h) further enhance precise handling, ensuring a thrilling and responsive driving experience.

Inside the cabin, the vehicle offers a world of comfort and luxury. With hand-stitched NAPPA leather seats, passengers can enjoy the utmost comfort on any journey. The premium finishes, on par with top-tier luxury vehicles, exude an air of prestige and elegance throughout. Additionally, the advanced "iDCS Self-Adjusting Continuous Damping Shock Absorbers" easily adapt to various terrains, providing a smooth driving experience.

Both models feature dual-screen displays and a 63-inch AR-HUD, alongside comprehensive driver assistance. Fast-charging capabilities enable a 10% to 80% charge in just 20 minutes, ideal for long-distance travel. Their sleek, nature-inspired exterior combines power and elegance, while impressive range capabilities-up to 655 km for the EH7 and 600 km for the EHS7-ensure sustainability without compromising on performance, positioning HONGQI's new models at the forefront of luxury electric vehicle technology.

In addition to delivering world-class electric mobility solutions, HONGQI has established a robust after-sales network across multiple European countries, offering customers comprehensive service and support. HONGQI invites European users to explore open order options and experience the future of driving at the Paris Motor Show 2024.

Website: https://www.hongqi-auto.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517869/HONGQI.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hongqi-to-open-orders-at-the-paris-motor-show-2024-showcasing-chinese-luxury-mobility-302261336.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.