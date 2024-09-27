Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - Hammond Paper Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bennett Fleet Chip & Fiber Boards Inc., based in Marieville, Quebec.

A Century of Excellence Joins Over Three Decades of Innovation

With a legacy spanning over 100 years, Bennett Fleet has been at the forefront of paperboard distribution and conversion in North America. This union with Hammond Paper, a leader in the field for more than 30 years, will result in combined enhanced capabilities and services.

Expanding Horizons for Valued Customers

The amalgamation of Hammond and Bennett's operations promises customers access to an expanded range of paperboard and packaging products. The combined expertise now flows from two production and warehousing facilities, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality products customized to customer requirements.

The Hammond Paper Company's Diverse Product Portfolio Just Got Bigger

Hammond Paper's extensive product line, known for its quality and diversity, includes:

Chipboard

Graphic Board

Slip Sheets

Layer Pads

Padding Board

Stiffeners

CRB / CCNB

SBS / TMP

Corrugated Cardboard

Kraft

Edge Protectors

Pallet Wrap

Fiber Board

100% recyclable Eco Packaging fill products (Krinkle, Jazz-Pak, Straight Cut/Shred)

As a full-service paperboard converter, Hammond Paper offers comprehensive services such as guillotining, slitting, die cutting, laminating, grooving, round cornering, and more. With Bennett Fleet now part of the family, larger format die cutting and fiberboard-a high-density paperboard product approximately twice the density of standard chipboard-are introduced.

Continued Growth and Expansion

Since acquiring Hammond Paper in 2017, partners David Campbell and Ted Dzialowski have focused on expanding the Company's product offerings and sales across North America. The acquisition of Bennett Fleet represents another significant step in the growth and evolution of the Company, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Discover More About the Journey Together

Hammond Paper invites everyone to explore the journey and the synergies of this acquisition at their websites:

https://www.hammondpaper.com/

https://www.bennettfleet.ca/

About Hammond Paper Company

Located in Vaughan, Ontario, Hammond Paper Company is a paperboard and converting specialist and a leader in innovation, quality, and customer service in the North American paperboard distribution and conversion industry for over three decades. The commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction remains the cornerstone of the business philosophy.

For inquiries or further information about the expanded offerings, please contact Hammond Paper. The team is ready to answer questions and discuss how the enhanced capabilities can benefit businesses.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224797

SOURCE: Hammond Paper Company