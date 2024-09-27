Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - Cerilon is pleased to announce the North Dakota Public Service Commission has voted to approve a Certificate of Site Compatibility for Cerilon GTL North Dakota. This milestone follows an extensive application review and public hearing held in Williston in June 2024. This is the final siting permit required for the project following the County siting approval received earlier in the year.

"We're continuing to work hard to meet the State's high expectations for the project in its early phases of design and engineering," said Ron Opperman, CEO of Cerilon GTL. "This approval is significant because the Commission has determined that our proposed facility's design and location will enable us to minimize the impacts on both the community and environment while creating a reliable, efficient source of energy for decades to come."

Cerilon has proposed an innovative gas-to-liquids (GTL) facility that will transform natural gas into unique, high-performance synthetic products. These products include industry-leading Group III+ base oils, ultra-low sulphur diesel and naphtha. The site, near Trenton, North Dakota, was selected for several reasons, including its proximity to abundant natural gas supplies, access to road and rail transportation, and existing local infrastructure. It also has access to sufficient electrical power for startup and interconnection to the power grid which will enable it to produce and supply excess electricity to the state once the plant is fully operational.

Cerilon GTL North Dakota the first project of its kind

Cerilon GTL North Dakota will be the first large-scale, natural gas-fed GTL facility in North America. It will also feature carbon capture and sequestration, making this nominally 24,000 barrel-per-day facility the first of its kind in the world. There is a second GTL facility of a similar size planned for the same site.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission thoroughly reviewed the company's siting application against several criteria. These criteria included if the location and operation of the facility would result in minimal adverse effects on both the environment and citizens while also ensuring a reliable energy source for the state. Further, the commission examined the proposed facility's design for environmental mitigation measures prior to approving the application.

"We believe in a thorough and diligent regulatory process and have been working to meet and exceed expectations," said Rochelle Harding, Director of Sustainability and Engagement. "As a result, the project has been shaped by the perspectives of local landowners, partners, businesses, and government. What we're proposing also delivers on our company's belief in the importance of environmental stewardship."

Cerilon is an international, privately held corporation, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company is focused on developing and offering a portfolio of energy transition, chemical and professional services companies. An unwavering sustainability focus, long-term partnerships, strategic agility and the ability to rapidly integrate technological advancements enhance project replicability, speed-to-market and return on investment. Cerilon is well positioned to provide energy transition solutions and expertise that can help create a better future.

-30 -

Learn more at www.cerilon.com.

Read our Cerilon GTL North Dakota Project Overview

Contact Information:



Julie Baron, MBA, ABC

Senior Specialist, Brand Strategy & Communications

Julie.Baron@Cerilon.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224889

SOURCE: Cerilon Inc.