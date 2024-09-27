Frisco, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - DiscoverSTEM is proud to announce that a patent has been granted for a Blockchain-based Credentials Verification System, developed by Sheik Ahamed Azigar Ali, who established AI, ML, and Autonomous Tech Research lab for school students at DiscoverSTEM facility in Plano, TX. Ahamed has mentored hundreds of U.S. schoolchildren, contributing to the development of 17 patented innovations in the field of AI, with 10 additional patents currently pending. The patent addresses challenges in verifying the authenticity of digital communications and transactions amidst increasing cybersecurity threats.





The patented system leverages advanced blockchain technology to develop a secure and reliable method for credentials verification, offering an approach aimed at mitigating risks such as data breaches, identity theft, and online fraud. By decentralizing the verification process, the system ensures that digital transactions across multiple sectors are authenticated with enhanced security.

"The goal is to create a safe and secure digital environment, and this innovation is a crucial step in that direction," said Ahamed, who has also served as a judge for the R&D 100 Awards. As a judge for the R&D 100 Awards, Mr. Ahamed has evaluated research and innovations funded and developed by leading U.S. and international research organizations, including MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

The potential applications are vast, from ensuring the integrity of financial transactions to curbing the spread of fake news and verifying the accuracy of vehicle history data in the used car market.





Applications Across Key Industries

The Blockchain-based Credentials Verification System is being applied across various sectors, including automotive and finance.

In the financial sector, the system can streamline Know Your Customer (KYC) processes by enabling secure, verified digital identities. Additionally, in aerospace and defense, the system ensures that only authorized personnel have access to sensitive data, reinforcing operational security. "For sectors like finance and defense, where trust and data security are paramount, this system provides an innovative solution to ensure data integrity," Ahamed added.

Supporting Secure Digital Interactions

With cyber threats continuing to evolve, the Blockchain-based Credentials Verification System provides a solution that addresses the increasing need for secure, authenticated digital interactions across industries. The system's versatility makes it a valuable tool for improving data security in both the public and private sectors.

"Cyberattacks have been a persistent issue since the advent of the internet, despite advancements in security," said Ahamed. "In developing this technology, I recognized a critical gap in how credentials and identities were being verified. Traditional systems often rely on a single point of validation, which can be a major vulnerability. Blockchain's decentralized nature offers a way to make credentials verification more secure and reliable, reducing the risks of identity fraud and unauthorized access."

In early 2018, blockchain gained widespread attention, mainly through its use in cryptocurrencies. However, Ahamed saw its potential beyond financial applications. By leveraging blockchain's decentralized architecture, which validates data through a peer-to-peer network, the Blockchain-based Credentials Verification System aims to reduce reliance on centralized entities vulnerable to cyberattacks.

About DiscoverSTEM

Founded by aerospace scientist Mirza Faizan, DiscoverSTEM is an organization focused on transforming children into young innovators and entrepreneurs who can solve some of the world's most pressing problems through innovation. The organization provides a complete innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem to children and helps them transform their unique ideas into practical solutions and products. In the last couple of years, DiscoverSTEM has mentored middle and high school children with remarkable results. Over 500 children have filed a patent for their innovations, and more than 200 have received patents in the US and other countries. Dozens of these young innovators have launched start-ups to commercialize their innovations. Speaking about the patent, Mirza Faizan stated, "Sheik Ahamed's Blockchain-based Credentials Verification System is an important innovation that could significantly enhance digital security. His work reflects the innovation we support at DiscoverSTEM."

