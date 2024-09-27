Anzeige
WKN: A3D38W | ISIN: CY0200352116 | Ticker-Symbol: HF6
Tradegate
27.09.24
21:35 Uhr
20,390 Euro
-0,040
-0,20 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.09.2024 22:10 Uhr
Frontline plc.: FRO - Filing of Half Yearly Report

Frontline plc (the "Company") announces the filing of its half yearly report for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The half yearly report can be downloaded from the Company's website www.frontlineplc.cy (http://www.frontlineplc.cy) or from the link below.

September 27, 2024
Frontline plc
Limassol, Cyprus.

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Half Year Report 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/689690ea-a994-41b2-9183-8e5f7851a37f)

