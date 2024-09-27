Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
WKN: A116WL | ISIN: CA40281L1094 | Ticker-Symbol: AMO1
ACCESSWIRE
27.09.2024 22:50 Uhr
145 Leser
Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Announces Grant of Stock Options

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to employees, directors and/or officers of Gungnir to acquire an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares at $0.05 per share, for a period of 5 years. These incentive stock options have been granted in accordance with Gungnir's Stock Option Plan.

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) with gold and base metal projects in northern Sweden. Gungnir's assets include two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, both with updated nickel resources, and the Knaften-Hemberget project which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, VMS-style mineralization, and copper-nickel targets. Currently, the Company is focused on its newly discovered gold target at Hemberget. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board,
Jari Paakki, CEO and Director

For further information contact:

Head Office/Corporate Communications
Phone: +1-604-683-0484
Email: corporatecommunications@gungnirresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Gungnir Resources Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
