Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Announces Grant of Stock Options

Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to employees, directors and/or officers of Gungnir to acquire an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares at $0.05 per share, for a period of 5 years. These incentive stock options have been granted in accordance with Gungnir's Stock Option Plan.

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) with gold and base metal projects in northern Sweden. Gungnir's assets include two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, both with updated nickel resources, and the Knaften-Hemberget project which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, VMS-style mineralization, and copper-nickel targets. Currently, the Company is focused on its newly discovered gold target at Hemberget. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com .

Jari Paakki, CEO and Director

