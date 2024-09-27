Appulse Corporation: Reporting the Granting of Stock Options

(Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange - Symbol 'APL')

Appulse Corporation ("Appulse" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:APL) today reported the granting of an aggregate of 775,000 options to purchase common shares of the Corporation to Directors of the Corporation at a price of 20 cents per share. The options are exercisable over a five-year term, expiring September 26, 2029.

About Appulse

On November 1, 2023, the Corporation divested of its primary operating subsidiary, Centrifuges Unlimited Inc. and subsequently completed the payment of a dividend (15 cents per share) and a further capital reduction distribution (13.5 cents per share), to shareholders during 2024. The Corporation continues to identify and analyze new investment opportunities with the goal of enhancing shareholder value.

