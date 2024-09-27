KAN Football Club Welcomes Nacho Piatti for His Induction at CF Montréal

KAN Football Club is proud to announce the release of a new episode of its podcast, featuring an exclusive interview with Nacho Piatti, former star player and legend of CF Montréal. This episode offers an intimate look at his career, his experience in Montreal, and his future projects - a must-listen for soccer enthusiasts and Nacho fans alike. Listen to the episode here.

An Unfiltered Conversation About Montreal and Its Supporters

In this special episode titled "Nacho Piatti Back in Montreal," Piatti reflects on his deep connection with Montreal, a city he considers his second home. He shares unforgettable memories and revisits the special bond he formed with the fans. He explores the passion and unique connection created between him, the team, and the supporters who followed him throughout his time at CF Montréal.

Career, Performances, and Unforgettable Moments

The podcast also delves into Nacho Piatti's career highlights and his best performances on the field. From his playoff victories to his spectacular goals, this episode retraces the journey of an iconic player who made history with the club and thrilled soccer fans across the city.

Future, Vision, and the Development of Soccer in North America

Looking beyond the playing field, Nacho Piatti also discusses his future projects. He shares his vision for the development of soccer in North America and talks about his aspirations to continue contributing to the sport. This inspiring discussion provides listeners with an authentic perspective on the next chapter of his career and his hopes for the future of soccer.

This exclusive exchange with Nacho Piatti, a key figure of CF Montréal, offers a rare opportunity to discover the man behind the player. An episode rich in emotions, reflections, and forward-looking insights on the future of soccer.

Listen to the Episode Now

Don't miss the chance to rediscover Nacho Piatti and his passionate reflections on his journey and vision. The episode is now available on our usual platforms.

To watch the full video: https://www.youtube.com/live/rw_jwGIYcms?si=tq7-lKpPWf0paUqg

