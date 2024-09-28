Snohomish, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - Craft & Forge Homes is proud to announce its official rebranding from Northwest Unlimited Construction, marking a significant evolution in the company's journey. After five years of serving the community with dedication and excellence, the construction firm has taken this step to better reflect its values, mission, and commitment to quality.

The new name, Craft & Forge Homes, emphasizes the company's deep passion for craftsmanship and its focus on creating not just homes, but environments where people can thrive. From meticulously planned remodels to custom home builds, the company aims to make every project a seamless blend of artistry and functionality.

"Crafting Homes, Forging Futures"

The decision to rebrand stems from the company's belief that a home should be more than just a structure; it should be a reflection of its occupants. This philosophy is embedded in the company's new slogan, "Crafting Homes, Forging Futures," which underscores Craft & Forge Homes' dedication to shaping both exceptional living spaces and meaningful relationships.

"After five years of building homes and establishing connections, we realized that our brand needed to better align with who we are today," said Dayne Richards, founding partner of Craft & Forge Homes. "This rebrand is about more than just a new name-it's about reinforcing our commitment to quality craftsmanship and the people we work with, from our clients to our partners and team members. The values behind our work haven't changed, but our name now truly reflects them."

Community-centered and Client-Focused

Throughout its history, Craft & Forge Homes has remained deeply rooted in the Snohomish community, providing personalized service and high-quality projects that meet the specific needs of its clients. The company's dedication to craftsmanship has set it apart in the custom home and remodeling industry, allowing it to cultivate lasting relationships with clients and partners alike.

Craft & Forge Homes recognizes the crucial role that clients, team members, and industry partners have played in its success. "The support of this community has been instrumental to our growth," Dayne Richards added. "We want to extend our deepest gratitude for their continued trust in us."

As the company continues to expand its portfolio of remodels and custom homes, the rebrand signals an exciting new chapter. The change to Craft & Forge Homes is not only about honoring the art of building but also about forging futures where clients love where they live and feel a true connection to their homes.

A Future Built on Strong Foundations

Moving forward, Craft & Forge Homes will continue to prioritize collaboration, craftsmanship, and care in every project. This new chapter reaffirms the company's belief that every home tells a story, and Craft & Forge Homes is dedicated to helping clients write theirs.

To learn more about Craft & Forge Homes and view their portfolio, visit the company's new website at www.craftandforgehomes.com.

