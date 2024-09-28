Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D8PP | ISIN: CA08772W2076 | Ticker-Symbol: 0I5A
Tradegate
27.09.24
18:43 Uhr
0,982 Euro
+0,030
+3,15 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTERMOOD FOOD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTERMOOD FOOD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9300,97427.09.
0,0000,00027.09.
ACCESSWIRE
28.09.2024 02:14 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d)'s Moodrink Featured in Banners of Well-Known Canadian Retailers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A)(WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)") is pleased to announce that, during the Company's initial product roll out phase, its flagship product, Moodrink (the "Product"), has been featured in promotional banners and flyers from divisions of Canada's largest and second-largest retail groups. Both promotions took place during the back-to-school period, which is considered a high-traffic time for retailers due to increased consumer activity. While the Company cautions that this does not mean the Company's sales have or will increase, it is nonetheless a positive development from a product awareness perspective.

Management believes the inclusion of Moodrink in these promotional campaigns reflects early support from these retailers. Additionally, the Company believes that these banner features increase the brand's visibility and retail presence, especially among Canadians who may not yet have come across the product.

"Having the opportunity and support to have Moodrink showcased through the promotional activities of well-known Canadian retailers is remarkable. These retailers have a vast consumer base, and being featured during such a busy shopping season enables us to reach a wider audience effectively. This exposure is crucial for driving awareness of our plant-based offerings, especially since Moodrink is still in the early stages of its rollout," stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Nima Bahrami
Chief Executive Officer and Director
bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

For further information please contact:

Email: investors@bettermoodfoodcorporation.com
Website: www.bettermoo.com
Phone: 1-855-715-1865

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news contains forward looking statements and forward looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE: bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.