bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d)'s Moodrink Featured in Banners of Well-Known Canadian Retailers

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A)(WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)") is pleased to announce that, during the Company's initial product roll out phase, its flagship product, Moodrink (the "Product"), has been featured in promotional banners and flyers from divisions of Canada's largest and second-largest retail groups. Both promotions took place during the back-to-school period, which is considered a high-traffic time for retailers due to increased consumer activity. While the Company cautions that this does not mean the Company's sales have or will increase, it is nonetheless a positive development from a product awareness perspective.

Management believes the inclusion of Moodrink in these promotional campaigns reflects early support from these retailers. Additionally, the Company believes that these banner features increase the brand's visibility and retail presence, especially among Canadians who may not yet have come across the product.

"Having the opportunity and support to have Moodrink showcased through the promotional activities of well-known Canadian retailers is remarkable. These retailers have a vast consumer base, and being featured during such a busy shopping season enables us to reach a wider audience effectively. This exposure is crucial for driving awareness of our plant-based offerings, especially since Moodrink is still in the early stages of its rollout," stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter.

