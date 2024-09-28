Dr. Clemen Chiang to Unveil TradeGPT at IBM Z Day

Dr. Clemen Chiang has joined Fast Company's exclusive Impact Council. This honor adds to his distinguished memberships at the Forbes Business Council and the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, further solidifying his position as a global thought leader in the fields of entrepreneurship, financial innovation, and AI-driven solutions.

The Fast Company Impact Council is a collective of the most innovative leaders in business. Members meet several times a year for invitation-only live events, roundtable discussions, and virtual sessions on some of the most promising opportunities and most pressing challenges of our time. These gatherings focus on the role companies and council members can play in shaping the future. Fast Company amplifies members' impact by publishing their thought-leadership and tapping their expertise to inform the publication's coverage of innovation across the business world.

"The Impact Council represents the ideal version of Fast Company's readers," says editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "These are some of the more creative, mission-driven people in business, with some of the most original ideas about how to solve big problems and build the future. It is our great pleasure and privilege to bring this community together."

In addition to this new appointment, Dr. Chiang is set to speak at the upcoming IBM Z Day event, on the highly anticipated panel, AI Unleashed, scheduled for October 1, 2024, at 3 PM ET. Dr. Chiang, who has recently been appointed to the Circle of Advisors in the IBM Z ScaleUp Program, will share key insights on the future of AI in financial markets, focusing on the upcoming launch of TradeGPT, a cutting-edge AI solution specifically designed for Wall Street investors. TradeGPT is a proprietary AI platform that leverages advanced data analytics and AI-driven insights to empower investors with real-time, actionable intelligence based on insider activity and stock market trends.

"Joining the Fast Company Impact Council is a remarkable opportunity to engage with some of the world's leading thinkers in innovation and impact," said Dr. Chiang. "At Spiking, our mission is to provide investors with the data-driven tools they need to succeed, and TradeGPT is a major step toward that goal. I am thrilled to share our vision at IBM Z Day and discuss how AI can transform the investment landscape."

The launch of TradeGPT is set to disrupt traditional approaches to investment by providing Wall Street investors with an unprecedented level of insight and market intelligence. The platform integrates AI algorithms with transactional data, focusing on insider trading activity, stock selection, and predictive analytics to enable smarter, faster investment decisions.

About Dr. Clemen Chiang:

Dr. Clemen Chiang is the CEO of Spiking.com, a leading data-driven investment platform, and Portfolio Manager of the Spiking US Blue Whale Fund. With a deep background in financial technology, he has played a pivotal role in advancing AI and machine learning applications in the investment sector. His leadership has earned Spiking recognition as one of Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies, supported by the National Research Foundation under the Singapore Prime Minister's Office.

Dr. Chiang's membership in the Fast Company Impact Council, alongside his advisory roles at the Forbes Business Council and Harvard Business Review, underscores his commitment to shaping the future of global finance through innovation and technology.

Event Details:

- Event: IBM Z Day - AI Unleashed Panel

- Date: October 1, 2024

- Time: 3 PM ET

- Registration: https://ibm.biz/ibmzday-2024

IBM Z Day

October 1, 2024 | 8 AM - 4 PM ET

IBM Z Day is a free, one-day virtual conference focused on enterprise computing, open to all! Discover the latest advancements in IBM Z and LinuxONE, and hear from global thought leaders as they discuss cutting-edge innovations in AI, Hybrid Cloud, Quantum-Safe Security, and more. Don't miss this opportunity to engage with industry experts. Register now at https://ibm.biz/ibmzday-2024.

