Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2024 were $363,570,286 as compared with $350,576,798 on April 30, 2024, and $355,617,637 on July 31, 2023. On July 31, 2024, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.65 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
July 31, 2024
April 30, 2024
July 31, 2023
Total Net Assets
$363,570,286
$350,576,798
$355,617,637
NAV Per Share
$12.65
$12.20
$12.37
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period May 1, 2024 through July 31, 2024, total net investment income was $3,056,703 or $0.11 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $12,753,214 or $0.44 per share of common stock for the same period.
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2024
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2024
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2023
Total Net Investment Income
$3,056,703
$2,807,884
$2,767,045
Per Share
$0.11
$0.10
$0.10
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
$12,753,214
($13,883,276)
($793,105)
Per Share
$0.44
($0.48)
($0.03)
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
