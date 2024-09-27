Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Von 0,059 € auf 0,26 €: Die Gold-Aktie, die alle Erwartungen übertrifft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDWM | ISIN: US01864U1060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.09.24
16:50 Uhr
11,700 US-Dollar
+0,050
+0,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 22:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024.

Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2024 were $363,570,286 as compared with $350,576,798 on April 30, 2024, and $355,617,637 on July 31, 2023. On July 31, 2024, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.65 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


July 31, 2024

April 30, 2024

July 31, 2023

Total Net Assets

$363,570,286

$350,576,798

$355,617,637

NAV Per Share

$12.65

$12.20

$12.37

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period May 1, 2024 through July 31, 2024, total net investment income was $3,056,703 or $0.11 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $12,753,214 or $0.44 per share of common stock for the same period.


Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2024

Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2024

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2023

Total Net Investment Income

$3,056,703

$2,807,884

$2,767,045

Per Share

$0.11

$0.10

$0.10

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain (Loss)

$12,753,214

($13,883,276)

($793,105)

Per Share

$0.44

($0.48)

($0.03)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.