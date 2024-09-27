Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Von 0,059 € auf 0,26 €: Die Gold-Aktie, die alle Erwartungen übertrifft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HL9Z | ISIN: US00206R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: SOBA
Tradegate
27.09.24
21:44 Uhr
19,638 Euro
+0,026
+0,13 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AT&T INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,53219,68812:35
19,59219,63827.09.
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 22:35 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares, payable November 1, 2024.

Key Takeaways:

  • The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares.
  • Dividends on common stock as well as Series A and Series C preferred stock are payable on November 1, 2024.

The board of directors of AT&T (NYSE: T) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares.

The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends on the company's 5.000% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and the company's 4.750% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C. The Series A dividend is $312.50 per preferred share, or $0.3125 per depositary share. The Series C dividend is $296.875 per preferred share, or $0.296875 per depositary share.

Dividends on the common stock and Series A and Series C preferred stock are payable on November 1, 2024, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on October 10, 2024.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit?us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

SOURCE AT&T

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.