Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Von 0,059 € auf 0,26 €: Die Gold-Aktie, die alle Erwartungen übertrifft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850657 | ISIN: US2966501049 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.09.24
21:34 Uhr
24,820 US-Dollar
+0,570
+2,35 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.09.2024 22:12 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. reports fourth quarter and year-end results

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: ESP) announces results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year, ended June 30, 2024.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported net sales of $38,736,319 compared with $35,592,323 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the year was $5,815,140, $2.29 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3,677,131, $1.49 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, the sales order backlog was $97.2 million, compared to last year's backlog of $83.6 million at June 30, 2023.

For the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2024, net sales were $11,610,911 compared with last year's fourth quarter net sales of $8,342,803. The net income for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $1,893,296, $0.73 per diluted share, compared with net income of $895,535, $0.36 per diluted share, for the corresponding period last year.

Also, new orders for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 were approximately $52.4 million compared with the $42.4 million for the corresponding period last year.

Mr. David O'Neil, President and CEO, commented,

We delivered a solid fourth quarter, executing on both top-line and bottom-line results. Fiscal year 2024 annual results for sales, new order bookings and the backlog represent new records for the Company. These achievements were made possible by the hard work, dedication, and execution of our employees and our customers who choose Espey for their design and production needs. Our fiscal year 2024 earnings per share improved significantly. In turn, we believe earnings, coupled with a strong balance sheet, will foster our ability to continue to grow the Company, including investing in new programs to provide for longer-term production tails in the ensuing years.

Espey's primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the Internet at www.espey.com.

For further information, contact Ms. Katrina Sparano (518)245-4400.

This press release may contain certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The matters covered by these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.