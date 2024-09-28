Anzeige
Samstag, 28.09.2024
Von 0,059 € auf 0,26 €: Die Gold-Aktie, die alle Erwartungen übertrifft
WKN: A4098M | ISIN: CA37962L1013 | Ticker-Symbol: Q3J
Stuttgart
27.09.24
18:55 Uhr
0,350 Euro
+0,014
+4,17 %
28.09.2024 01:42 Uhr
Global Uranium Corp. Announces Change to Executive Management

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC PINK: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Eli Dusenbury has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

To fill the vacancy created by Mr. Dusenbury's resignation, the Company has appointed Mr. Nico Mah to serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Mah is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has over eight years of experience in auditing and public accountancy, articling and working up to manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from September 2015 to January 2023. Mr. Mah is the managing director of GKM Consulting Inc., a private accounting consulting firm. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree, majoring in Accounting, from the University of Calgary and a CPA designation in Alberta, Canada.

"On behalf of management of the Company, I would like to thank Eli for his service as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company," said Mr. Ungad Chadda, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Eli has been instrumental in shepherding the Company through its acquisition of Rare Earth Element Corp. and its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. I am delighted that Eli is remaining a part of the Board of Directors of the Company, in which role he will continue to provide financial insight, strategy and oversight to the Company moving forward."

"I am very excited to be joining the Company and I look forward to working with Ungad and the rest of the management team to advance the Company's priorities and make a positive impact for our stakeholders," said Mr. Mah.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds seven key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ungad Chadda
CEO
604-359-1248
info@globaluranium.com


