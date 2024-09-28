Anzeige
Samstag, 28.09.2024
Von 0,059 € auf 0,26 €: Die Gold-Aktie, die alle Erwartungen übertrifft
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019
Stuttgart
27.09.24
08:03 Uhr
2,980 Euro
-0,020
-0,67 %
28.09.2024 14:34 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 
28-Sep-2024 / 13:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 
 
DATE: September 27, 2024 
 
 
It has been announced on 06/09/2024 with the enclosed announcement that Our Bank's Board of Directors has resolved the 
early redemption of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the 
nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index 
and the application has been made to Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) regarding this resolution.The 
approval of the BRSA has been received and regarding the approval , the early redemption date has been determined as 
09.10.2024. 
 
Board Decision Date 05.09.2024

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit       TRY             TRY 
Limit           7,000,000,000        20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities 
Sale Type         Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea    Domestic           Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                      Bond 
Maturity Date                  07.10.2029 
Maturity (Day)                 3651 
Interest Rate Type               FRN 
Sale Type                    Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                    TRSGRANE2915 
Starting Date of Sale              03.10.2019 
Ending Date of Sale               08.10.2019 
Maturity Starting Date             09.10.2019 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 252,880,000 
Coupon Number                  40 
Redemption Date                 07.10.2029 
Payment Date                  08.10.2029

Was The Payment Made? No No

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 349709 
EQS News ID:  1997821 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1997821&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2024 08:01 ET (12:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
