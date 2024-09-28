DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 28-Sep-2024 / 13:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors DATE: September 27, 2024 It has been announced on 06/09/2024 with the enclosed announcement that Our Bank's Board of Directors has resolved the early redemption of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index and the application has been made to Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) regarding this resolution.The approval of the BRSA has been received and regarding the approval , the early redemption date has been determined as 09.10.2024. Board Decision Date 05.09.2024

Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 7,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic

Type Bond Maturity Date 07.10.2029 Maturity (Day) 3651 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRSGRANE2915 Starting Date of Sale 03.10.2019 Ending Date of Sale 08.10.2019 Maturity Starting Date 09.10.2019 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 252,880,000 Coupon Number 40 Redemption Date 07.10.2029 Payment Date 08.10.2029

