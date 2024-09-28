Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Von 0,059 € auf 0,26 €: Die Gold-Aktie, die alle Erwartungen übertrifft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.09.2024 23:12 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Endotronix, Inc.: ONE-YEAR DATA SHOW EXCELLENT OUTCOMES FOR ENDOTRONIX CORDELLA PULMONARY ARTERY SENSOR SYSTEM

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endotronix, an Edwards Lifesciences company (NYSE: EW), today announced the one-year clinical results from PROACTIVE-HF, evaluating outcomes for the Cordella Pulmonary Artery (PA) Sensor System. The data were shared as part of the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting.


The data demonstrated that the 456 patients managed with Cordella in the study experienced a meaningful reduction in one-year HF hospitalization and all-cause mortality rate (36 events per 100 patients versus the 70 events per 100 patients that were pre specified; 49% lower).

The study's secondary endpoints of quality of life and biomarker reduction also showed significant improvements:

  • 10.5% in the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ 5.7 points);
  • 13.3% in the 6-minute walk test (35 meters);
  • 36.2% in New York Heart Association classification (NYHA 165 patients); and
  • 5.7% reduction in NT-proBNP levels (168 points), a HF biomarker.

The safety and efficacy results at 12 months further validate the previously published 6-month data.

"These data are consistent and compelling validating that PA pressure-guided therapy improves heart failure outcomes," said Liviu Klein, M.D., Section Chief of Advanced Heart Failure, Mechanical Circulatory Support, Pulmonary Hypertension, and Heart Transplant at the University of California San Francisco and national principal investigator of the PROACTIVE-HF trial. "The trial results add to the growing understanding of the impact of comprehensive data - seated PA pressure and vital signs - to further improve outcomes, inform remote medical adjustments and directly engage heart failure patients in their own care. In the trial, clinicians reduced the PA pressures of congested patients by optimizing GDMT and diuretics to improve heart function. And unique to Cordella, patients have visibility to their health data that helps drive their engagement and compliance."

About Endotronix

Endotronix, an Edwards Lifesciences company, innovates at the intersection of medtech and digital health to improve care for people living with heart failure (HF). The comprehensive Cordella solution enables proactive, data-driven HF management that engages patients, reduces and prevents congestion, and improves outcomes. The Cordella Sensor is an implantable pulmonary artery (PA) pressure sensor that directly measures the leading indicator of congestion, allowing early, targeted therapy. Learn more at www.endotronix.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of such Acts. These forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by the use of forward-looking words, such as "may," "might," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "goal," "continue," "seek," "intend," "optimistic," "aspire," "confident" and other forms of these words and include, but are not limited to, statements made by Dr. Klein and statements regarding expected product benefits, patient outcomes, post-treatment reduction of hospitalizations and mortality rates and improvement of other metrics, objectives and expectations and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions and are believed to be reasonable, though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward- looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements based on a number of factors as detailed in Edwards' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, may be found at Edwards.com.

Important safety information about Endotronix products may be found at www.endotronix.com/risks.

Endotronix, Cordella, and the stylized Endotronix heart logo are trademarks of Endotronix, Inc. Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, and the stylized E logo, are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/625372/Endotronix_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/one-year-data-show-excellent-outcomes-for-endotronix-cordella-pulmonary-artery-sensor-system-302261727.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.